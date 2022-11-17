wireless-connectivity-market-future-aspect-analysis-and-current-trends-by-2016-to-2030

Wireless Connectivity Market

The wireless connectivity Market is valued at around USD 12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 345 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period.

The market for wireless connectivity is experiencing increased growth due to the growing use of wireless technologies including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS. Large cables are typically less of a burden with wireless systems, which lowers the cost of installation and operation for a variety of commercial organisations.

In fact, it’s also expected that the development of 5G will improve the growth prospects for the wireless communication sector. The 5G infrastructure in each country’s economy is being improved by numerous organisations worldwide.

For instance, the Federal Communications Commission declared in 2020 that providing the wireless sector with the tools it needs to retain American leadership in the commercial deployment of 5G was a major goal for the federal regulator and regulators.

Over the next years, it is expected that factors such as the increasing frequency of cyberattacks, the absence of communication standardisation, and a lack of adequate knowledge and expertise in the field will hinder market growth.

Due to its capacity to establish personal area networks using small, low-power digital radios, ZigBee is predicted to become a lucrative segment in the wireless connectivity market.

The component features a 2.4 GHz operating frequency and a transmission range of 10 to 100 metres. It is primarily utilised for applications that need resilience, long battery life, secure networking, and modest data transfer rates.

The consumer electronics sector is anticipated to play a significant role in the expansion of the wireless connection industry as a whole. The emergence of numerous products with several connectivity technologies, such as consumer robotics and consumer drones, can be credited for this rise.

Robots designed for home work and amusement are categorised as consumer robotics.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region, driven by China and India, is predicted to have a huge impact on the wireless connection market. This might be attributed to the numerous projects that central governments have launched to upgrade the wireless network infrastructure.

For instance, in an effort to improve wireless internet access in India, the Union Cabinet of India has approved the construction of public Wi-Fi networks across the country under the name Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (WANI).

the nation. Furthermore, it is anticipated that one of the key drivers promoting regional growth would be the establishment of 5G networks in the area.

Influence of Covid-19 on the forecast for wireless connectivity

Due to a significant increase in the use of various wireless technologies during the coronavirus pandemic, it is predicted that the market for wireless connectivity would expand significantly through 2027. Many companies started allowing employees to work from home instead of in an office, highlighting the need of having a strong internet connection and enhancing market dynamics.

The wireless connectivity Market – Segmentation

The wireless connectivity Market has been sub-classified into type, end-user.

On the basis of type, the wireless connectivity Market is bifurcated into:

• WLAN Wireless Connectivity

• WPAN Wireless Connectivity

• Satellite Wireless Connectivity

• LPWAN Wireless Connectivity

• Cellular M2M Wireless Connectivity

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into:

• Wireless Connectivity in Healthcare

• Wireless Connectivity in Wearable Devices

• Wireless Connectivity in Transportation and Automotive

• Wireless Connectivity in Consumer Electronics

• Wireless Connectivity in Building Automation

• Wireless Connectivity for Other End Users

The wireless connectivity Market – Key Market players

Global key players of wireless connectivity Market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Nexcom International Co., Ltd., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Mediatek Inc., Enocean GmbH, Atmel Corporation, and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

