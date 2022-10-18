winter-2022/23:-kartong-in-gambia-is-a-lonely-sunny-secret-tip-for-beach-and-bathing-lovers

The Co Author Ms Isatour Camara: “The healing atmosphere makes holidays here so effective”

Kartong, THE GAMBIA –

The beaches in the south of Gambia are among the most beautiful in West Africa and have the great advantage that they are hardly visited. Here man and woman can actually still romp around in the water and enjoy the wonderful flora and fauna. Here, no one crows about what the bathers are doing in the water. More than 20 years ago, the BOBOI BEACH RESORT was built right here, one of the first tourist lodges on one of the most beautiful beaches in western Africa. The border to Senegal is only 5km away. So vacationers can also make a trip from here to the rather French-speaking neighboring country.

GAMBIA’s BOBOI BEACH RESORT IN KARTONG OPENED ALREADY IN THE YEAR 2000 AND WAS ALWAYS EXTENDED CAREFULLY

The British David Crowford had already become fond of Gambia in the 1990s. He came at a time when tourists only occasionally traveled to Africa’s smallest country. David married a woman from Kartong and shortly thereafter took the opportunity to purchase a unique beachfront property. This idyll is only 350m away from the little used (but well developed) Coastal Road, which connects the capital with the south of Gambia and Senegal. Vacationers are totally decelerated here and are virtually embedded in the tropical paradise of West Africa.

At first, the beginnings of the BOBOI BEACH RESORT were modest, bushes were trimmed and magnificent palm trees were left standing. The first guests rented simple tents, after a few years the first five African round huts were added and the occupancy boomed after the Coastal Road was brought into a good condition in 2004. Gradually, even a few ‘tree houses’ were added, and more bungalows followed. The special feature of the resort is on the one hand the self-sufficiency, there is only solar energy as a source of energy and the vacationers are here in the midst of nature, far from all the noise of a metropolis like Dakar, Banjul or Senegambia.

Aisha Faal, a holidaymaker from Mauritania, also says: “For me, this seclusion and tranquility and the beautiful beach are absolutely relaxing. I borrowed a book ON THE EDGE OF ENCREDIBLE from the BOBOI library today and relax here, even left the cell phone in the cute round hut, hahaha.”

Gambian junior travel journalist and co-author Isatou Camara is also taken with this simply equipped but on the most secluded and beautiful beach far and wide beach resort, “Rarely have I felt as comfortable on the West African coast as I do here. There is always a light breeze blowing to the round huts and permanently you listen quietly and in your sleep mainly to the sound of the sea. That is already extremely beautiful and if one jogs then at the beach or in the warm and clear water herumtollt, one feels like again-born…”

Already in May 2022 the authors of bellacoola.de were in Boboi Beach Resort and reported about this beautiful piece of land. Here the article, published in May 2022:

https://www.prnews24.com/290812/gambia-why-does-a-vacation-at-boboi-beach-resort-make-you-happy-and-an-africa-holiday-an-unforgettable-experience/

BOHOI BEACH RESORT VACATION PRICING EXAMPLES:

The very hard working manager of Boboi Beach Resorts, Mr. Buba Jammeh: “We want to keep the vacation affordable. One night in a tree house is available from 600 Dalasi (10,50 US Dollar) plus breakfast. One night in the Sea Bungalow costs for two persons and with breakfast 35 US Dollar. Above all for those vacationers, who want to remain at least four weeks, it becomes favorable. The monthly flat rate is 20 US Dollar per night. Longer length of stay will be cheaper again.” Buba Jammeh says: ” Since the heating in Europe can remain off, the vacationers save correctly money, which want to experience and experience with us their winter completely new.”

So ❤️-welcome to The Gambia, the ‘ smiling coast of Africa’.

A ❤️ for Africa….

Article written by Isatou Camara, Junior Tourism Consultant and Oliver Gaebe, Travel Journalist.

