why-does-explainer-video-cost-so-much-in-2022?

Anideos, USA’s top explainer video company delivers one-of-a-kind explainer video services that not only explain your complex products/services but also help secure a solid position in the market. But, are explainer videos worth the cost? And why do they cost so much today? You’ll come across these questions quite often. At Anideos, we’ll answer these questions with a resounding ‘yes.’ In 2022, investing in the right type of video content is worth every penny. Our cost-effective explainer video service drives exceptional business results and hooks your viewers like no other.
Explainer videos have proven to be a game-changer for numerous businesses. They have been shown to increase a website’s conversion by over 20%. Yet, the number one question that we all have come across is ‘Why does an explainer video cost so much in 2022?’ That is due to several factors and resources that go into the explainer video production process.
First, think about the last time you liked a product advertised on social media. You head straight to the brand’s website only to find out you’re being attacked by a pile of boring text and images. Will you be intrigued to navigate around the website and explore the product more? The chances are very low. Comparatively, instead of the text, consider you found short explainer videos educating about the product/service at hand as well as telling why should you buy that specific product. Here, the chances of buying the product will most likely be high.
In short, consumers prefer watching a product video before making a purchase. However, explainer video production is a far more complicated and resource-intensive procedure than other types of communication-ultimately it is more costly. As you’d probably expect, you can find a wide range of prices out there. Typically, explainer video pricing can be anywhere from $1,500 up to $50,000. The explainer video cost varies on plenty of factors including your video type, timeline, video length, complexity, the expertise of the video company, and more.
As a top explainer video company, Anideos offer cost-effective explainer video services based on your needs and requirements. With our top-notch 2D, 3D, and other forms of animated explainer video service, we help brands hit the jackpot and secure amazing results. To discuss your budget and get an accurate estimate of your animated explainer video project, get in touch with our video experts right away!
Anideos is a New York-based explainer video company that excels at crafting top-notch animated videos of all types ranging from 2D to 3D, explainer, motion graphics, live-action, and much more. They have a skilled team who thinks outside the box and generates products that get all eyes on you. Besides, cost-effectiveness, client satisfaction, and timely delivery is their top priority.
