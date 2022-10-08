wearable-display-market-to-witness-growth-acceleration-during-2022-2028

Wearable Display Market

Wearable Display Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Smart Bands/Activity Trackers, Smartwatches, Head-Mounted Displays); Display Technology (LED-Backlit LCD, OLED); Panel Type (Rigid, Flexible, Micro Display); Display Size (Less than 1 Inch, 1 to 2 Inches, More than 2 Inches); Vertical (Consumer, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Commercial, Others) and Geography”

The wearable display is a device that is worn on the human body, which comprises of robust sensors that collect and transmit information about their surroundings. The electronic device manufacturers see a growing demand for suitable and useful displays to improve the user experience of wearable products. Different types of wearable displays include smartwatches, smart bands, and head-mounted displays.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., eMagin Corporation, Epson America, Inc., HannStar Display Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Lumus Ltd., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., US Micro Products, Vufine, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on product type, the global wearable display market is segmented into smart bands/activity trackers, smartwatches, and head-mounted displays.

On the basis of display technology, the market is segmented into LED-Backlit LCD, and OLED.

Based on panel type, the market is segmented into rigid, flexible, and microdisplay.

Based on display size, the market is segmented into less than 1 inch, 1 to 2 inches, and more than 2 inches.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into consumer, military and defense, healthcare, enterprise and industry, commercial, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

The increase in usage of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches, increasing development of energy-efficient and high-specification display products, and the demand for OLED displays for smart wearable devices and technological shift are some of the major factors driving the growth of the wearable display market.

The increasing adoption of AR/VR devices and the advancement of micro-LED displays for smart wearable devices are anticipated to boost this market.

Restraints

High cost of these devices may hinder the market growth.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON WEARABLE DISPLAY MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

