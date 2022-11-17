thin-film-transistor-lcd-market-key-manufacturers-and-global-industry-analysis-by-2030

Global Thin Film Transistor Lcd Market

Thin Film Transistor Lcd Market Over the forecast period, the thin-film transistor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.34%. (2022 – 2026). The most significant application of thin-film transistors (TFTs) in thin-film electronics is in the pixel switching components of flat-panel displays (FPDs). The more adaptable matrix display technology is also referred to as a thin film transistor.

Due to characteristics including their low cost, growing need for compact size, low power consumption displays, decreased weight in consumer electronic goods, and rising disposable incomes, thin film transistors are anticipated to expand at a faster rate throughout the projected period. The need for thin film transistor displays has increased as a result of ongoing technological advancement.

High production costs and a lack of high-resolution TFTs for professional applications are some of the challenges preventing the market from expanding. In the fields of robotics, flexible electronics, and medical science, the industry offers a variety of options. The market is anticipated to be driven by emerging economies’ excellent growth prospects.

Global Thin Film Transistor Lcd Market: Major Players

Planar Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Omnivex Corporation (Canada)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

ADFLOW Networks Inc. (Canada)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan)

Global Thin Film Transistor Lcd Market: Types

KIOSKS

MENU BOARDS

BILLBOARDS

SIGNBOARDS

Global Thin Film Transistor Lcd Market: Applications

COMMERCIAL

HEALTHCARE

INFRASTRUCTURAL

INSTITUTIONAL

ENTERTAINMENT

Global Thin Film Transistor Lcd Market: Regional Analysis

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Thin Film Transistor Lcd market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

