The Upcoming Hip Hop Artist of the West Coast Dazzie Dee Dropped His New Release Recently

Dazzie Dee Is a Legendary West coast Hip Hop Artist and Producer with over 30 years in the

game. He is an original member of the Lench Mob and New Legend. South Central, Los Angeles,

is where Dazzie Dee, a.k.a. Big Saccs, was born and reared. He met Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Sir Jinx,

and K-Dee in 1984. Dr. Dre and Sir Jinx worked together to create Dazzie Dee’s debut, “Turn it

Loose,” in 1988. Dazzie was one of The Lench Mob’s founding members, but due to aesthetic

disagreements, she left the group. Dazzie released his debut solo album, “Where’s My Receipt,”

after quitting The Lench Mob (Capitol Records 1995) Then it was re-released as “The Re-Birth”

(Raging Bull 1996), which was produced by the Battle cat and featured Ice Cube, Coolio, K-Dee,

and Chill from CMW. Many people see this as a West Coast classic.

While touring as DJ Quick’s DJ for a few years, DAZZIE also contributed Classic Productions to

the albums Mausberg’s “Non-Fiction,” Mausberg & Suga Free’s “The Connected Project,” Suga

Free’s “The New Testament,” and “Just Add Water.” He aided in the development and

mentoring of the “New West Movement” in the middle of the 2000s, which featured Glasses

Malone, Problem, K-Dot, Dae One, Dem Joints, and The Frontline. In order to create the group

“New Legend,” which he introduced to the world in 2022 and which released the West Coast

anthem “West West” with features from The Lench Mob and Westcoast Stone, Dazzie recently

formed a group with the hottest artist out of the O.C. Dazzie has no problem working with up-

and-coming talent. He recently delivered a massive new album called “Baking Soda,” which he

and West coast produced jointly. Even though the project only has a few features, J-Dee and K-

Dee from the Lench Mob, as well as his daughter Chocolate, Dao Poeta (New Legend), and Big

Rube from the Dungeon Family, provide glimpses of his legacy.

Dazzie Dee released his return Baking Soda on October 6, 2022. The Lench Mob’s J-Dee and K-

Dee, as well as New Legend member Dao Poeta, were featured on the song, which was

produced by West Coast Stone. Dazzie Dee’s daughter Chocolate is featured on a special song

on the album named “Daddy Daughter Day.” Overall, the song is a pretty well-put-together and

thoughtful compilation of songs. Dazzie Dee’s music is truly unique because of his sincerity and

distinct point of view. Dazzie Dee’s most recent album included songs like “Baking Soda” and

“Old Heads,” both of which featured West Coast Stone, which made his point very obvious. that

the West Coast is beginning to recover. This undertaking gives the area the impression of

receiving new air. It has the power to energize West Coast veterans as well as the younger

generation.

Social Media and Other Links of Dazzie Dee

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OGDazzieDee/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf6v1ES9V-wqsfpALliEoow

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/00ntmVGB8X3lvLEOQwtkgB

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dazziedee.og/?hl=en

Media Contact

Business Name: Dazzie Dee

Contact Person- Dazzie Dee

E-mail- geeduprecords@gmail.com

WEBSITE: https://www.dazziedee.com/

Contact Number- 916-398-4485

Country- USA

980 North Michigan Ave Suit# 1400 Chicago, Illinois 60611

