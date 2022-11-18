Television Broadcasting Market Size 2022 | Industry Share, Report Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Television Broadcasting Market

According to The Business Research Company’s Television Broadcasting market report, the global television broadcasting market reached a value of nearly $6,875.4 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $6,875.4 billion in 2019 to $6,751.2 billion in 2020 at a rate of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The television broadcasting market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 and reach $7,929.0 billion in 2023.

The increasing popularity of various technologies is expected to drive the television broadcasting market in the forecast period. Television broadcasting is the distribution or delivery of audio and video content to a discrete audience via television stations, generally known as channels, using radio waves. Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and over the top services make easy to bring the content as per the requirement of the viewers as IoT helps broadcasting companies to collect information on how many hours of content are watched, the device used to view the content, and the time it is viewed. IoT is expected to boost the growth of television broadcasting over the coming years.

The Television Broadcasting market is segmented –

By Type : Television Stations, Television Networks

By Broadcaster Type : Public, Commercial

By Revenue Source : Subscription-Based, Advertisement-Based

By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Television Broadcasting market.

Major competitors in the Television Broadcasting market include Comcast corporation, Walt Disney, Time Warner, ViacomCBS, NBC Universal.

The television broadcasting market consists of the revenues from broadcasting images together with sound and transmitting visual programming to affiliated broadcast television stations, which in turn broadcast the programs to the public on a predetermined schedule, of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate television broadcasting studios and facilities for the programming and transmission of programs to the public.

The Business Research Company’s “Global Television Broadcasting Opportunities And Strategies Market Report – Forecast To 2030” is the most comprehensive report available in market, providing data and statistics from over 60 geographies analyzed in more than 2500 market segments. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by region and by country. Additionally, it evaluates the market’s historic and projected growth and identifies significant trends and strategies that can be used to outperform the competitors in the sector.

