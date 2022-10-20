telecom-tower-market-is-expected-to-reach-us$-146.53-bn-by-2025

The Insight Partners

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Telecom Tower Market – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type (Lattice Towers, Guyed Towers, Monopole towers, Camouflage Towers, and Mobile Cell Towers), Tower Placement (Green field tower, and Rooftop Tower); and Deployment Type (Shared Infrastructure Deployment and Owned Deployment) to 2025”, the global telecom tower market is expected to reach US$ 146.5 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Telecom Tower Market – Company Profiles

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by North America.

Majority of the telecom tower installations have belonged to the lattice tower category or the monopole tower category. These type of towers provide maximum coverage for the operators and therefore serve a wider mass. Also, in the initial years, Greenfield towers were mostly observed in the tower installations however, with space constraints and rising land costs, rooftop towers have found higher attractiveness amongst the telecom tower players as well as the mobile network operators.

As the green field towers are placed at areas which are slightly away from the human residencies, the concerns around the harmful radiation effects from these towers are eliminated. Also, in the semi-urban as well as rural areas, the placement of the green field towers is more feasible as compared to the rooftop towers as they provide maximum coverage to the area it serves. Advantages such as provisioning maximum coverage, and accommodating more number of tenants on a single tower leading to more revenue generation for the towerco are anticipated to further drive the adoptions of green field towers in the coming years. Also, initiatives from the Government for bringing digitalization in the rural and semi-urban areas is also expected to further boost the market growth. As a result, the green field tower market for the tower placement segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as the advancement in technology in today’s world and the existing network infrastructures prove to be incapable of handling the predicted surge in the number of connected devices as well as the data explosion over the network. As a result, a huge demand for a more robust and reliable communication network infrastructure capable of handling huge influx of data over the network is on the rise. Social media has become an integral part of individual’s lifestyle in recent times and thus the use of internet has also rapidly increased. The bolstering demand of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, security, mobile data traffic, and expansion of mobile apps lead to the integration of cloud architecture with the mobile networks to enhance the flexible delivery of services with high speed is boosting the demand for telecomm tower market globally. Thus, the telecom tower market is anticipated to witness significant surge in demand during the forecast period. The South America telecom tower market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 10.6% in the coming years.

Market Insights

Growing volume of cellular devices coupled with increase in internet data generation daily to drive the number of telecom towers globally

For the regional estimates related to telecom tower market, highest number of subscribers are observed in China and India owing to the large populations of both countries. Also, highest subscriber penetration is estimated to be in the European region where the subscriber density is very high. Large populations and also scope for increasing the subscriber density in the developing countries of India and China have been driving the deployments of telecom towers. Rising subscriber density in a particular area requires the deployment of telecom towers to serve the subscriber base. As the density increases, the existing tower infrastructures prove to be incapable of handling the data traffic created by an ever increasing subscriber base and therefore demand for additional deployments or up gradations on the existing towers with better equipment to enhance the traffic handling capacity. Furthermore, in the coming years, growth is estimated to be focused on connecting rural areas, low income populations, and also delivering connectivity to the underserved communities. These areas were largely underserved before, however, with the initiatives taken by the Government and obligatory regulations on the operators to provide services in such areas, the market for telecom tower deployments is further anticipated to grow. Subsequently, driving the growth for telecom tower market in the coming years. As a result, the telecom tower market is projected to provide numerous lucrative profitable business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

TELECOM TOWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Telecom Tower Market – By Type

Lattice Towers

Guyed Towers

Monopole Towers

Camouflage Towers

Mobile Cell Towers

Telecom Tower Market – By Tower placement

Greenfield Tower

Rooftop Tower

Telecom Tower Market – By Deployment type

Shared Infrastructure Deployment

Owned Deployment

