some-smiles-worth-a-million-:-galalite’s-initiative-for-the-girls-and-staff-of-salaam-baalak-trust-on-the-occasion-of-national-cinema-day

Galalite team with Salaam Baalak trust on the occasion of National Cinema Day

Galalite screens, your trusted brand for decades, took the initiative of organizing a screening of the famous trending movie, Brahmastra 3D, for the girls of Salaam Baalak Trust, an institute working for the betterment and empowerment of the destitute.

Every year, Galalite partakes in such activities to generate awareness amongst the public and to play its own part in taking responsibility for social causes. This year, on the occasion of National Cinema day, 60 girls and staff from the trust were given the chance to have a special day at PVR-Infinity Mall in Malad for the screening.

With Galalite’s support for theatres and commercial screening of movies, we ask the patrons amongst the customers to continue to build this vast entertainment industry. PVR, a long-standing partner in its business endeavors, is the reliable co-host of Galalite for all of its collaborations including the screening of Brahmastra 3D as a National Cinema Day initiative.

The children, aged from 5-16 years old, were ecstatic about the movie and were very excited about the same. For some, it was going to be their first Cinema experience and Galalite is happy that we can be a part of our community’s happiness and joy by making a small contribution to fulfill their wishes.

The children were provided with snacks during the show and all of them were truly enjoying the day. They left the theatre with smiles on their faces, a truly invaluable asset for us.

Address: Unit 8, Bldg 5A, Mittal Ind. Est., Marol, Andheri East,

Mumbai 400 059, India

info@galalitescreens.com

https://galalitescreens.com/whitepaper_cumulative-gain/

