sepura-expands-partner-network-to-focus-on-new-global-opportunities

Sepura has signed agreements with multiple new partners to distribute its critical communications solutions across Europe, Africa and Latin America following its purchase by UK-based private equity group Epiris.

The agreements give Sepura the opportunity to expand sales operations into growing critical communications markets for public safety, mining, utilities, transportation and airports in these regions.

Sepura’s expanded partner network in Europe will now cover Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Moldova and Romania, with a brief to target some of the major public safety and critical national infrastructure projects in region.

Steve Barber, CEO commented: “The new partnerships support Sepura’s ambition to continue its sustained growth. Following our return to UK ownership, we are well positioned to take our proven solutions into new markets. We see significant opportunities for TETRA, including the option of VHF TETRA, as well as our emerging mission critical LTE portfolio and are excited about our future growth.”

While European critical communications organisations have traditionally been TETRA users, there is increasing interest in hybrid TETRA and LTE solutions. To answer this demand Sepura has introduced the SCU3 Dual Mode solution, providing user organisations with both mission critical voice and mission critical data in one trusted device.

In the Americas, new partnership agreements with distributors cover Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama Uruguay and the USA. Customers throughout South America are already familiar with Sepura products as they are used by Brazilian Police forces and provided the communications solution for both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympic Games, both held in Rio de Janeiro. Sepura SC20 TETRA radios have also been used by Mexico City Police and the operational and maintenance teams at Mexico City International Airport.

In Africa, Sepura’s new partners have already won key tenders for refinery and mining contracts, proving continuing demand amongst critical infrastructure organisations for Sepura’s solutions. With massive expansion planned across Africa for the utilities, mining and power industries, the prospects for future growth here are also positive.

Terence Ledger, Worldwide Sales Director at Sepura said: “Our partners are key to our future growth. They deliver the local knowledge and technical expertise to support user organisations and we are as excited as they are about our new products. We look forward to supporting them in delivering world class critical communications solutions to our customers.”

Sepura will be exhibiting with its German partner SELECTRIC at PMR Expo, held in Cologne between 22 and 24 November.

