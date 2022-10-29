security-orchestration-market-size-in-2018|-top-companies-and-analysts-certification-up-to-2027-with-swot-analysis

Security Orchestration Market

Security Orchestration Market Research Report comprises comprehensive industry information and changing Security Orchestration market trends in the industry that allows users to spot the pin-point analysis of the market along with revenue, development and profit during the forecast period. Security Orchestration market research report gives in-depth info about a specific market, industry, products, and customer’s situation within a geographic location. The report helps in scrutinizing the market trends, competitive landscape, key competitors, economical changes, industry size & outlook. It explains market opportunities and also highlights the positive side or negative side prospects for the particular industry, market, or product. By observing consumer preferences, companies can develop their products and services and take hold of huge competitive area. To have global perspective for international business, study of market statistics provided through this global Security Orchestration market report is very vital.

List of Companies operating in this report are:

1. CyberSponse, Inc.

2. DFLabs S.p.A.

3. FireEye, Inc.

4. Microsoft Corporation (Hexadite)

5. Tufin

6. Phantom Cyber Corporation (Splunk Inc.)

7. Swimlane LLC

8. Demisto, Inc.

9. Siemplify Ltd.

10. Cyberbit Ltd.

The global security orchestration market by end-user was led by BFSI sector. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are more exposed to cyber-attacks due to the presence of huge financial and personal data of customers. The security orchestration market by function is segmented into network security, threat intelligence, compliance management, ticketing solution, end-point security, and others. The end-point security is anticipated to lead the security orchestration market in 2027. The end-point security in security orchestration provides pre and post analysis of attacks, prevents data breaches in real time, and automatically orchestrate incident investigations and response. It provides orchestration, detection, investigation, remediation, prevention, and management console.

Furthermore, the market is segmented based on type, application, and region in order to study it exhaustively and provide the data in a systematic manner. Speaking of competitive landscape, the study includes a list of leading companies along with their product and service offerings, strategic decisions, SWOT analysis, latest developments, market share captured, growth rate, and valuation. The challenges faced by these companies are analyzed and solutions for them are given as well.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Security Orchestration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Insights

Increase in number of cyber security threats coupled with stringent data security regulations by government agencies to boost the security orchestration market growth

Globally the number of number of connected devices has gained substantial volume which has led to unprecedented surge in data being generated daily. Subsequently, the cyber security threats have also risen in the past few years leading to efficient management and containment of the vulnerabilities across the entire organization. Moreover, in recent light of mass breach of data privacy coupled with growing awareness of cyber security awareness has influenced the government agencies into taking steps to ensure the cyber security compliances across different industry verticals. As a result, the global spending towards cyber security has gained significant momentum especially in the past few years.

Growing number of alerts and incident response volume

The significant surge in number of connected devices coupled with growing number of internet users and low internet prices has witnessed unprecedented volume of data being generated daily. Moreover, the presence of large scaled networks and end-points creates a room for numerous potential vulnerabilities that require the attention of the security professionals and cyber security experts. As a result, the volume of alerts and events notification has risen significantly, which can be really challenging for the individuals.

Several market forces such as drivers and restraints and political, social, economic and technological advancements help shape up the industry in specific manner. All such forces are studied in detail to arrive at a market forecast which can help build the investment strategies in Security Orchestration market.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Essential points covered in Security Orchestration market report are:-

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key growth stimulants of Security Orchestration market?

• What are the key market trends impacting Security Orchestration market valuation?

• What are the challenges to market proliferation?

• Who are the key vendors in the Security Orchestration market?

• Which are the leading companies contributing to Security Orchestration market valuation?

• What was the market share held by each region in 2027?

• What is the estimated growth rate and valuation of Security Orchestration market in 2027?

