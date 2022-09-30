Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Photo of emdadmin emdadminSeptember 30, 2022
7 1 minute read
securities-litigation-partner-james-(josh)-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-$50,000-in-dfs-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services (“DFS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DFS).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DFS stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/DFS.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On July 20, 2022, Discover announced that, due to an internal investigation into compliance practices at its student loan servicing business, the Company was suspending its share buyback program.

On this news, Discover’s stock fell as much as 10.5% during intraday trading on July 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/718166/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-50000-In-DFS-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

Photo of emdadmin emdadminSeptember 30, 2022
7 1 minute read
Photo of emdadmin

emdadmin

Related Articles

Food Ingredient Market 2022 Growth Factors, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends 2028

September 30, 2022
Photo of Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Sema4 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Sema4 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

September 30, 2022

Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook And Forecast 2029 | NICE (Israel), Genesys (U.S.), Five9, Inc. (U.S.), Vonage (U.S.), Talkdesk (U.S.), 8×8, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc., (U.S.)

September 30, 2022

Global Financial Crime And Fraud Management Solutions Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2029 | Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Oracle, IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc

September 30, 2022
Back to top button