satellite-communication-terminal-market-immense-development-trends-and-high-potential-growth-across-the-globe-by-2028

According to our latest market study on “Satellite Communication Terminal Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Classification and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 3,877.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6,030.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. Rising Adoption of Portable and Small SATCOM Terminals to Provide Growth Opportunities for Satellite Communication Terminal Market During 2021-2028

Key Companies: Airbus, AVL Technologies, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, ST ENGINEERING, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc.

A portable satellite communication terminal, also known as a hotspot or satellite communicator, is one of the smallest 2-way SATCOM devices. Such satellite communication terminal uses an internal GPS chip for gathering location information. When the SEND option is selected, the location information is sent to a commercial monitoring agency via commercial satellites. The role of the commercial monitoring agency is to forward the information to the respective responding agency. Typically, the purchasers of portable satellite communication devices are involved in activities like mountain biking, hiking, boating, climbing, and flying. Small SATCOM terminals are also useful for individuals who have to work in remote areas, such as foresters, loggers, fishers, geologists, and wildlife staff.

Enhanced features such as breadcrumb tracking via Google Earth and sending preprogrammed messages are also offered via portable and small SATCOM terminals. Some of the latest devices that provide 2-way communication via satellite are Spot X, Germin InReach mini, Bivy stick blue, and Zoleo satellite communicator, among others. Iridium started its Global Maritime Distress and Safety System service (GMDSS) in 2020. The launch of new GMDSS terminals facilitates access to a fleet of vessels, which are needed by maritime law to maintain the L-band safety service. The demand for portable and small SATCOM terminals is forecasted to grow notably in the coming years due to enhanced utility.

The trend of customized satellite communication solutions for marine and military ground vehicle applications is increasing day by day. Many new SATCOM solutions help establish uninterrupted communication even when the ship or the military ground vehicle is moving. Satellite communication on the move (SOTM) allows respective defense forces to share data and voice communication effectively and efficiently when traveling in tactical vehicles at speeds of up to 80 mph (130 km/h). As per the location, size, and shape of the military ground vehicle or any ship, the requirement for customized satellite communication terminals is increasing nowadays.

Russian military’s anti-terrorist operations against Ukrainian armed forces consist of the jamming of ultra-high frequency (UHF), very high frequency (VHF), and GSM signals along with complete network suppression in a few areas of eastern Ukraine. Such developments have prompted various armed forces of the world, including the US Department of Defense (DoD), to look for alternative satellite communication systems in a tactical environment. Lepton Global provides customized satellite communications plans for each end user as per distinct requirements with respect to design, engineering, very small aperture terminal (VSAT) system, installation, technical support, and network services. IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. offers reliable communication in various SOTM operational conditions. The company’s innovative satellite terminal design can be customized as per the specific naval, aeronautical, and terrain antenna requirements.

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Insights

Growing Need for Uninterrupted Connectivity

The need for uninterrupted connectivity is growing notably across various domains globally. Satellite communication terminals are used across respective applications in various areas such as weather forecasting, media and entertainment, aviation, television, internet, space, and telecommunication. Various technological developments with respect to SATCOM terminals considerably contribute to market growth. The growing requirement for communication on-the-move solutions for platforms like military vehicles, commercial vehicles, boats, and trains is driving the demand for respective satellite communication terminals notably. The 5G telecommunication network is growing in developing countries such as India, Taiwan, and Brazil. To stay aware of cyclones, tsunamis, and tornados, the need for accurate weather forecasting is increasing worldwide. With the launch of new airlines and a rise in investment in the aviation sector, the need for enhanced operational efficiencies and air traffic control is expected to grow significantly in the near future. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that the count of air passengers is anticipated to reach 7.2 billion by 2035, which nearly doubles the count of 3.8 billion air passengers in 2016.

