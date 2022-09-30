realtimecampaign.com-discusses-what-is-included-in-a-real-estate-home-warranty-plan

A home warranty covers service, repair, or replacement of major home systems and appliances. Home warranties are not the same as homeowner’s insurance, and it’s essential to know the differences in home warranty plans.

Homeowner’s Insurance Versus Home Warranty

Homeowner’s insurance provides coverage in case of unexpected perils, such as a hurricane, snowstorm, or theft. A home warranty covers appliances and home systems listed in the contract. HOME WARRANTIES ARE BECOMING INCREASINGLY POPULAR – HERE’S WHY. Repairs and replacement costs are skyrocketing in our current economy. Homeowners need a way to help mitigate these costs.

Home warranty companies, like First American Home Warranty, provide peace of mind to homeowners, especially in their first year of home ownership. Some systems, such as air conditioners and water heaters, can be expensive to repair or replace. A home warranty helps defray those costs.

What’s Included

While each home warranty company can vary in what is covered, they usually cover systems including electrical, ductwork, heating, plumbing, and water heater. They cover the cost of appliances such as air conditioners, dishwashers, garage door openers, garbage disposals, ovens, and refrigerators.

Specific contracts will list included systems and appliances. There are often optional coverages that individuals can purchase in addition to basic items. Sometimes, sump pumps, well pumps, or septic pumps can be covered. People can add pools and spas in some cases. Interested parties can visit this site for more information.

How It Works

Once a homeowner purchases a home warranty, coverage usually starts within 30 days. If a covered appliance or system breaks down while under warranty, the homeowner files a claim with the provider. The home warranty company then assigns a technician to the home. Usually, according to realtimecampaign.com, this happens within 48 hours.

Homeowners must pay a standard service call fee stated in the home warranty contract. Often, the technicians can repair the problem when they come out. If the technician does not have the necessary parts, they may need to make a follow-up appointment. They then come out and make the final repair. There is no more payment from the homeowner as long as the item is covered.

What’s Excluded?

Pre-existing conditions from before the home warranty begins are excluded from coverage. Any damage that homeowners cause by improperly installing or maintaining systems in the house is also a reason for exclusion. If an appliance is used for purposes other than residential use, it will not be covered, and cosmetic issues are not covered.

Is the Coverage Worth the Cost?

A home warranty reassures a homebuyer and provides a seller in a real estate transaction with a measure of protection against complaints about home defects that may come up after the house sells. It grants peace of mind to a homeowner and ensures large repairs will be covered as long as the warranty is maintained.

Homeowners may or may not have a say in the model or brand of a replacement model if one is needed. This can be frustrating for some homeowners with specific preferences for their homes.

