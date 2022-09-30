Beginning in the 1980s, the digital era ushered in technologies that have changed millions of lives and provided previously unimagined benefits. The cellphone is one of the most important and fastest-growing developments and now offers instant communications. Smartphones supply security, information, and convenience and solve problems for those with travel or mobility restrictions. Because cell phones have become so crucial to modern life, Texas and other states offer the Lifeline Program, which ensures everyone can afford a phone and service.

The Lifeline Program at a Glance

The Lifeline Program was created in 1985 to provide a discounted phone service to qualifying low-income consumers. The goal was to ensure every American has the benefits and security associated with phone service. Like other states, the Texas program allows all residents to connect to jobs, family, and emergency services.

Various companies offer the program, and consumers who want more information can visit a provider’s website and browse around here. Websites include detailed information explaining the program, listing services, and advising on how to enroll.

Who Offers the Service?

Those interested in the Lifeline Program can do an online search for the Lifeline Program in their state. Various providers in each state offer the program, so getting started is simple.

The importance of the program became obvious recently when the media ran the following headline: “Lifeline call volume in Texas rises after 988 launch; state tries to hire staff to meet demand.”

While Texas works on filling staff positions, representatives continue to assist those using the Lifeline Program in a crisis. The 988 number is a suicide prevention line, which became overwhelmed almost as soon as it was activated.

Who Qualifies?

Consumers enrolled in Medicaid, SSI, WIC, and Federal Housing Assistance can qualify for a free phone and service. It is also open to those receiving food assistance, such as SNAP and CalFresh. There are income limits, and provider websites break down the income requirements for their state, according to realtimecampaign.com. Sites also detail other conditions, such as proof of income and I.D.

What Are the Benefits?

Every Lifeline phone customer receives a free phone and service. The Android phones include large screens and are from trusted brands. They are brand-new, quality models.

Free phone plans include:

Free talk and text

Unlimited data

Free international calls

No hidden fees or contracts

A Phone provider such as enTouch Wireless may offer information about the government’s discounted Internet program. Consumers can apply for the program and determine whether they are entitled to low-cost Internet service.

The Lifeline Program provides low-income Americans with free phones and service plans. Each state includes various providers and has unique requirements. Customers can qualify if they are enrolled in specific programs and meet income requirements. Qualifying households get a new, quality phone and service that includes unlimited talk and text. Phone providers can also provide information about the government’s discounted Internet program.

Media Contact

Company Name: Realtimecampaign.com

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 407-875-1833

Country: United States

Website: Realtimecampaign.com