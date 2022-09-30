Quick Camps – The Future of Workforce Housing

Quick Camps eliminates the unnecessary workforce’s unproductive commuting times, resulting in reduction of workforce fatigue, increased daily productivity and reduction in the number of vehicles needed to be onsite.

Improved Project Profitability

Quick Camps eliminates the unnecessary workforce’s unproductive commuting times, resulting in reduction of workforce fatigue, increased daily productivity and reduction in the number of vehicles needed to be onsite.

Quick Camps are a cost-effective, safe and rapid solution for workforce housing. They offer many benefits over traditional mobile camp solutions including improved safety, timelines, set-up costs, project profitability and minimal environmental footprint impact.

Other benefits Quick camps offer:

Exploration caravans

Australian portable camps

Portable accommodation hire

Mining camp accommodation

Mobile camps

Remote camp accommodation

Exploration camps

Mobile accommodation

Construction camp

Donga hire

The Benefits of Using Quick Camps Services

As any site manager knows, one of the most important aspects of a successful project is keeping workers safe. Quick Camps are an innovative new solution that can help improve safety on the construction site while also reducing costs and increasing productivity.

Reduced commuting times: One of the most significant benefits of Quick Camps is that their remote accommodation units allow their clients workforce to start and finish and not travel to and from the project site. This reduces the amount of driving before and after shifts, saving time and reducing fatigue and the risk of accidents.

Improved timelines: Another great benefit of Quick Camps is that their module accommodation units are quick to relocate and rapid to set up. This can be a significant advantage when you’re working on a tight timeline and need to move camps frequently.

Improved set up costs: Quick Camps accommodation units are a plug and play model; so no Sparky’s, no Plumbers, no Chippys’, no Cranes, no Semi-Trailers & no Earth Movers are required. Resulting in a significant reduction project costs spent on site set up.

Improved project profitability: Finally, Quick Camps minimize your workforce’s unproductive commuting times, increasing daily productivity and significantly reducing the number of onsite light vehicles.

All these benefits can have a significant impact on Quick Camps client’s overall project bottom line.

Environmental Impact: Another huge advantage is that the mobile camp unit’s small footprint provides a low impact environmental solution. No site clearing or digging is required to establish the camp accommodation, providing a perfect solution for environmentally sensitive locations.

Not only does this save money on set-up costs, but it also helps reduce environmental impact.

Final Thought

At Quick Camps, they understand that the project relies on goods being delivered safely and on time – no matter where in Australia they need to go.

That’s why they offer transport and logistics solutions services to help meet critical timelines.

Quick Camps are sure to help clients get the most out of every project, from reducing commuting times and set-up costs to increasing productivity and profitability.

For more information visit https://www.quickcamps.com.au.

Media Contact

Company Name: Quick Camps Australia

Email: Send Email

Phone: +611300992758

Country: Australia

Website: https://www.quickcamps.com.au