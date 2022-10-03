programmatic-advertising-global-market-size,-share,-trends,-by-type,-by-application,-product-type,-technology,-regions-and-industry-forecast-2022-2031

The global programmatic advertising market is expected to grow from $6.06 billion in 2021 to $7.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.77%. The global programmatic advertising market is expected to reach $18.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.67%.

The Business Research Company offers the Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2022 in its research report store. It is the most comprehensive report available on this market and will help gain a truly global perspective as it covers 60 geographies. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth, and highlights important trends and strategies that players in the market can adopt.

The programmatic advertising market consists of sales of programmatic advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is use automated technology for buying and selling advertising spaces.

Programmatic advertising aims to improve both advertising efficiency and targeting accuracy. Machine learning and AI optimization are used to replace human negotiations.

Some key programmatic advertising market players are Adobe, AdReady, AdRoll, Magnite Inc, Baidu Inc, Basis Technologies, Choozle, DoubleClick, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Yahoo, Google, DataXu, AOL, Amazon.com Inc, Outbrain, Media.net, and Microsoft.

The countries covered in the global programmatic advertising market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global programmatic advertising market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Programmatic Advertising Market Segmentation:

1) By Media Type

Audio Ads

DOOH

Digital Display

Social Ads

Video Ads

2) By Device

Mobile

Desktop

3) By Enterprise Size

SMBs

Large Enterprises

4) By End User

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Travel

The Report’s Table Of Contents includes

1. Executive Summary

2. Programmatic Advertising Market Characteristics

3. Programmatic Advertising Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Programmatic Advertising

5. Programmatic Advertising Market Size And Growth

…..

26. Africa Programmatic Advertising Market

27. Programmatic Advertising Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Programmatic Advertising Market

29. Programmatic Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

This report covers the trends and market dynamics of the programmatic advertising market in major countries – Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA. The report also includes consumer surveys and various future opportunities for the market.

