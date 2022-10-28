network-as-a-service-(naas)-market-report,-size-segments-and-growth-2022-research-strategies-with-share-analysis,-top-key-players-with-opportunities-forecast-to-2028

NaaS is a cloud model that allows users to easily operate networks and achieve desired results without owning, building, or maintaining their own infrastructure. NaaS can replace hardware-centric VPNs, load balancers, firewall appliances, and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) connections. Users can scale up and down in response to changing demand, rapidly deploy services, and reduce hardware costs.

The Network as a Service (NaaS) Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of around 28% owing to the accelerated adoption of cloud computing among large and small and medium enterprises and high reliability and protection for mission-important enterprise applications. Furthermore, factors such as the increased development of new data center infrastructure, the rise of Software-defined networking (SDN) integration into existing network infrastructure, and reduced automation time and costs are also influencing the growth of the NaaS market. For instance, in 2020 IT companies spent over USD 179 Bn on data center systems and this number increased to USD 216 Bn in 2021. Further on, the NaaS market is segmented by type, application, organization size, and end-user.

According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global NaaS Market”, the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2027). The increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for consumer electronic devices is expected to fuel the growth of the micro-LED market.

Based on type, the market is classified into local area network (LAN) and wireless local area network (WLAN), wide area network, communication and collaboration, and network security. Among these, the wide area network segment captured a commendable share of the market. WAN is a specialized managed service suitable for large to mid-size enterprises as it enables rapid deployments, optimizes user productivity and experience, and reduces costs. It replaces hardware appliances as it is offered via the cloud and enterprises can configure WAN with a simple internet connection and software.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises captured a significant share of the market. This growth is due to the rapid adoption of cloud services such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. Large enterprises implement cloud services for data storage and data centers for workload mobility. Additionally, emerging demand for subscription-based business models in cloud computing, network function virtualization (NFV), and SDN are driving NaaS adoption in large enterprises.

North America captured a notable share of the market in 2020

North America captured a prominent share of the market in 2020 owing to the rapid adoption of cloud computing and NaaS among enterprises. Further, the presence of significant players such as Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., and Lumen Technologies Inc. among others, have propelled the growth of the market. Companies are investing tremendously in the research and development of data centers, and network infrastructure is also contributing to the growth of the NaaS market.

According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share include the Verizon Communications Inc., Telefónica S.A., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc, BT Group plc, Lumen Technologies Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corporation, and KDDI Corporation

“Global Network as a Service (NaaS) Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Type (Local Area Network (LAN) And Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Wide Area Network, Communication and Collaboration, and Network Security)

2. By Application (Video Conferencing, Cloud and SaaS Connectivity, VPN, Bandwidth On Demand, Network Access Control, and Others)

3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs)

4. By End-User (Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology, Retail, Healthcare, and Others)

5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)

6. By Company (Verizon Communications Inc., Telefónica S.A., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc, BT Group plc, Lumen Technologies Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corporation, and KDDI Corporation)

Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the global NaaS industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of type, application, organization size, and end-user?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the global NaaS industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the global NaaS suppliers across various region and countries?

Table of content-

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION

3 MARKET SYNOPSIS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 GLOBAL NETWORK AS A SERVICE (NAAS) MARKET COVID-19 IMPACT

6 GLOBAL NETWORK AS A SERVICE (NAAS) MARKET REVENUE, 2020-2028F

7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TYPE

8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END-USER

11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION

12 NETWORK AS A SERVICE (NAAS) MARKET DYNAMICS

13 NETWORK AS A SERVICE (NAAS) MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

14 NETWORK AS A SERVICE (NAAS) MARKET TRENDS

15 DEMAND AND SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS

16 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

17 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

18 COMPANY PROFILED

19 DISCLAIMER

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

