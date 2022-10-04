Modular Data Centre Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | BaseLayer Technology LLC, CommScope Inc., Dell Inc., Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Global Modular Data Centre Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Modular Data Centre Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A modular data center is a data center that is composed of modular components. These components can be added, removed, or reconfigured as needed to meet the changing needs of the data center. A modular data center is often more flexible and scalable than a traditional data center and can be adapted to a wide variety of workloads and applications.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Modular Data Centre technology are as follows:

1. Increased use of prefabricated and modular components: Prefabricated and modular components are becoming increasingly popular in data center construction as they offer a number of advantages over traditional construction methods.

2. Increased use of green data center technologies: Data centers are increasingly using green technologies to reduce their energy consumption and environmental impact. This includes using more efficient cooling systems, renewable energy sources, and recycled materials.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Modular Data Centre market are the need for faster deployment, lower costs, and increased flexibility.

The traditional data center model is no longer able to keep up with the demands of modern business. Modular data centers offer a more scalable and flexible solution that can be deployed much faster than a traditional data centre.

Modular data centres are also much more cost effective than traditional data centres. They can be deployed in a fraction of the time and often use less energy. This makes them an attractive option for businesses looking to reduce their operating costs.

Market Segments

The modular data centre market is segmented by component, end-user, and region. By component, the market is classified into solutions, and services. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into BFSI, IT, telecom, retail, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global modular data centre market includes players such as BaseLayer Technology LLC, CommScope Inc., Dell Inc., Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Rittal GmbH, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corporation, and others.

