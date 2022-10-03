Logistics Automation Market Growing at 11.5% CAGR to be Worth US$ 91,701.5 Million by 2027

Logistics Automation Market Outlook By 2027

According to our latest market study on “Logistics Automation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Warehouse Management and Transportation Management); Mode of Freight Transport (Air, Road, and Sea); End-User Industry (Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, and Others); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 41,513.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 91,701.5 Million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020 – 2027.

The report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Logistics Automation Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Logistics Automation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Logistics Automation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021-2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Logistics Automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2021 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Logistics Automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Competitive Overview:

A few leading players in the Logistics Automation services domain have also been profiled in the report. The profiling of the market players acquaints the reader with their financial information about revenues as well as segment revenues, a competitive SWOT analysis for each player and the recent developments by the player in the Logistics Automation services domain. The key developments are related to the mergers and acquisitions by the players in the recent past.

Players Mentioned are –

•Beumer Group

•Daifuku Co., Ltd.

•Dematic (KION Group)

•Honeywell Intelligrated

•KNAPP AG

•Mecalux, S.A.

•Murata Machinery, Ltd.

•Swisslog Holding AG

•TGW Logistics Group

•Vitronic

The Insight Partners Logistics Automation Market Research Report Scenario includes:

•The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Logistics Automation Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

•The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Logistics Automation Market.

•Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

•Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

•Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Logistics Automation Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

•Chapter Six discusses the global Logistics Automation Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2028.

•Chapter Seven to ten discuss Logistics Automation Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

•Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

•Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Logistics Automation Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

•Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

