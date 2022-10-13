latin-america-in-app-purchase-market-size,-share,-trends,-growth,-analysis,-report-and-forecast-2022-2027

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Compras Dentro de la Aplicacion, Informe y Pronostico 2022-2027′, proporciona un analisis profundo del mercado objetivo. El informe evalua el mercado por sistema operativo, tipo, categoria de aplicacion y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de exito y las limitaciones, tambien rastrea las ultimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Ademas, evalua la dinamica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y , junto con el analisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America In-App Purchase Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on operating system, type, app-category, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Los aspectos mas destacados del informe son los siguientes:

Vision General de Mercado (2017-2027)

• CAGR para el periodo de pronostico (2022-2027): X%

La estimacion media de la cuota rentable muestra que el valor del mercado alcanzado por las compras dentro de la aplicacion fue muy elevado. Se preve que el mercado de las compras dentro de la aplicacion en America Latina crezca con las nuevas tendencias y los avances tecnologicos. Ademas, se presume que las oportunidades de crecimiento para los nuevos participantes y los riesgos para los actores clave se deben a los constantes cambios en el comportamiento de los clientes.

Los principales factores que derivan la demanda de compras dentro de la aplicacion son la rapida urbanizacion, el aumento de los conocimientos de los clientes potenciales, las tendencias sociales relacionadas con la salud y el fitness, el aumento de la renta disponible, etc. La demanda influenciada principalmente por la pandemia debido al bloqueo de los consumidores que utilizan OTT y sus suscripciones, juegan a juegos y optan por las compras y descargan salud y fitness para mantener su agenda.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Purchasing additional services and products inside an app for extra features and functions through smartphone, tablet or any other device is called in-app purchasing. For instance, while playing a game on a smartphone you need more coins to reach to next level, so that purchase of coins would be consider as in-app purchase. Similarly, the subscription and registration systems at OTT platforms like Netflix are segmentations of in-app purchase.

According to the operating system, the industry can be classified into:

• Android

• iOS

• Other

The main types of in-app purchases are:

• Consumable

• Non-Consumable

• Subscription

Based on application category, the market can be broadly segmented into:

• Video Games

• Entertainment & Music

• Health and Beauty

• Travel and Hospitality

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Education and Learning

• Other

Key regions covered include:

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Others

Market Trends

The innovations in gadgets and the influence of social media have increased the number of active users around the globe driving the expansion of the market share of in-app purchases. The influencing power of key players in the industry is overshadowing the decision-making power of consumers, thus leading to steady revenues and high-profit margins.

With the regular updates in technology, consumers also want to stay up to date with the world and rely on advancements in devices that keep upgrading their in-app purchases. The rapid urbanisation and people substituting the traditional ways of technology are driving forces for the in-app purchase industry. This sector has the capabilities of generating high traffic and yielding elevated proceeds via subscriptions, premium memberships, advertisements, and endorsements.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• Tencent Holdings Ltd.

• Netflix Inc.

• Spotify Technology S.A.

• Amazon.com Inc

• Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

