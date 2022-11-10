investor-esg-software-market-size,-share,-trends-in-global-growth-rate,-business-findings-and-forecasts-(2021-2028)

Investor ESG Software Market

The investor ESG software market was valued at US$ 489.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,496.31 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2021-2028.

Top Key Companies:

• Accuvio

• Dynamo Software, Inc.

• Enablon

• EnHelix Inc

• Fincite GmbH

• FactSet Research Systems Inc.

• GOBY

• Greenstone+ Ltd

• Refinitiv

• WeSustain GmbH Esko

Based on component, the investor ESG software market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment held a larger market share in 2020. Based on enterprise size, the investor ESG software market is bifurcated into large enterprise, and small and medium enterprise. The small and medium enterprise segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights

Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

