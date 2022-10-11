in-vehicle-networking-market-development-factors,-latest-opportunities,-trends-and-forecast-to-2028

In-Vehicle Networking Market

“In-Vehicle Networking Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Components (Relays, Sensors, Memory, Microcontroller, Switches, Others); Connectivity Standards (CAN, LIN, FlexRay, RF, Ethernet, MOST); Application (Infotainment, Body Electronics, Powertrain, Navigation, Driver Assistance Systems, Others) and Geography”

In-vehicle networking includes the transfer of information among distributed electronic modules through a serial data bus. The use of a combination of software and hardware has led to a noticeable improvement in the various communications and control protocol. The expansion of in-vehicle networking offers several system-level advantages over previous mechanical means, comprising: Fewer wires needed for each function that further reduces the size of the wiring harness and enhances system weight, cost, serviceability, reliability, and installation time; Additional functions can be added through software changes, permitting greater vehicle content flexibility; and Common sensor data obtainable on the network so it can be shared, eliminating the requirement for multiple sensors.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Melexis NV, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductor NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments, Inc., Xilinx, Inc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

More electronic systems are being used for delivering better comfort, safety, and convenience in the automobiles which is one the major drivers for the in-vehicle networking market. Further, increasing vehicle production across the globe is another factor that is propelling the growth of the in-vehicle networking market. Meanwhile, the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is expected to cater numerous opportunities for the in-vehicle networking market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global in-vehicle networking market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity standards, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as relays, sensors, memory, microcontroller, switches, others. On the basis of connectivity standards, the market is segmented as can, lin, flex ray, rf, ethernet, most. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as infotainment, body electronics, powertrain, navigation, driver assistance systems, others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global in-vehicle networking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The in-vehicle networking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting in-vehicle networking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the in-vehicle networking market in these regions.

