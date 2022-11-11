Global Hard Disk Drives Market

Hard Disk Drives Market During the forecast period, the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of roughly 8.8%. Enterprises’ increasing demand for data storage on flash drives and Solid State Drives, as well as their increasing use of desktop HDDs, portable HDDs, and network-attached storage HDDs to store software, operating systems, and other programs, are anticipated to fuel the market’s expansion.

Hard disc drives (HDDs) are storage components found in a variety of consumer and electronic goods. They are mostly employed for the storage and retrieval of digital data, especially computer data. These gadgets are composed of a rotating magnetic disc that can be reprogrammed and employs a magnetic writing head.

The demand for HDDs is being driven by the rising prevalence of electric devices in customers’ daily lives. The development of smart, connected technologies is boosting the demand for storage drives to store different types of data, therefore the recent shift in technology trends in the consumer electronics industry is also anticipated to help the expansion of the studied market.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) predicts that the U.S. consumer technology sector will produce more than USD 505 billion in retail sales revenue in 2022. The American company is also anticipated to supply over 100 consumer tech items, along with complementary software and services.

Global Hard Disk Drives Market: Major Players

Silicon Power

Buffalo Technology

TrekStor

Western Digital

LG

ADATA

Seagate Technology

Sony

Toshiba

Promise Technology

IoSafe

LaCie (acquired by Seagate in 2012)

G-Technology (acquired by Fabrik 2008,Hitachi Global Storage Technologies 2009, Westen Digital 2011)

Verbatim Corporation

HGST (Formerly Hitachi Global Storage Technologies)

Samsung (hard drive division acquired bySeagate in 2011)

Freecom

Hyundai

Transcend Information

Global Hard Disk Drives Market: Types

Internal (HDDs)

External (HDDs)

Others

Global Hard Disk Drives Market: Applications

Computer

Server

Portable Disk

Others

Reasons to Purchase the Hard Disk Drives Market Report:

•The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period

•Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data.

•Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their influence on the market.

•The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years.

•Comprehensive companies offering products, relevant financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by these players.

