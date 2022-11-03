Graphic Tablet Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies: Wacom, Huion Animation Technology, XP-Pen Technology, Microsoft

New York, Global Graphic Tablet Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Graphic Tablet Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A graphic tablet is a computer input device that allows a user to hand-draw images, graphics and text, either on a portable computer or a larger interactive whiteboard. Graphic tablets usually come with a stylus or pen, which is used to draw on the tablet’s surface. The tablet is connected to the computer via USB or Bluetooth, and the user’s drawings are transferred to the computer in real-time.

Graphic tablets are used in a variety of industries, including architecture, graphic design, illustration, and engineering. They are also becoming increasingly popular among consumers for use in digital art and photography.

Key Trends

In the graphic tablet market, one of the key trends is the increasing popularity of 2-in-1 devices. These devices combine the features of a tablet and a laptop, and offer users a more versatile and portable option. Another trend is the increasing use of pressure-sensitive pens, which allow for more precise and detailed input. Additionally, many graphic tablets now come with built-in sensors that can detect the angle, width, and pressure of the pen tip, providing even more accuracy and control.

Another key trend is the increasing use of wireless connectivity. Many graphic tablets now come with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi support, which allows them to be used with a variety of different devices and software. This wireless connectivity also makes it easier to share files and data between devices. Additionally, many manufacturers are now offering cloud storage options, which allow users to store their data in the cloud and access it from anywhere.

Finally, another key trend in the graphic tablet market is the increasing use of alternative input methods. Many tablets now come with built-in keyboards, trackpads, and even mice. This allows users to choose the input method that best suits their needs. Additionally, many manufacturers are now offering stylus pens that can be used with a variety of different software programs.

Key Drivers

The global graphic tablet market is driven by the rising demand for digital art and the increasing popularity of online gaming. The market is further driven by the growing adoption of graphic tablets among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the increasing number of start-ups.

Market Segments

By Input Device

-Pen

-Touch

By Application

-Drawing

-Photography

-Animation

-3-D modeling

By End Use Industry

-Engineering

-Media and Entertainment

-Art and Architecture

-Education

Key Players

-Wacom

-Huion Animation Technology

-XP-Pen Technology

-Microsoft

-UGEE

-Parblo Technology

-Veikk Technology

-Huawei

-Sony

-Lenovo

