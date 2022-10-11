global-flight-navigation-system-industry-analysis-by-geography

Stratistics MRC’s Global Flight Navigation System Market value is expected to reach $32.25 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2028.

Flight navigation systems help to locate an aircraft by precisely maintaining a direction and with respect to the surface of the planet. The primary goals of flight navigation systems are to provide pilots with improved location and accuracy services. Additionally, these devices help pilots safely land under erratic or hazardous weather circumstances.

By geography, North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the expanding fleet of military and commercial aircraft in the area is to blame for this market expansion. The significant backlog of commercial aircraft orders for Airbus and Boeing in different nations may be a factor in this region’s demand for flight navigation systems. Due to their enormous defence spending, countries in the region have added a number of new military aircraft to their fleets in recent years and are anticipated to grow in the future.

Some of the key players profiled in the Flight Navigation System Market include Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Garmin Ltd, CMC Electronics Inc., Thales Group, Safran SA, Cobham PLC

