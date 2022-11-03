global-class-d-audio-amplifier-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9%-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027

Class D Audio Amplifier Market

The ‘Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global class D audio amplifier market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like devices, and major regions.

The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 9%

The global class D audio amplifier market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of the growing popularity of AI-enabled smart speakers.

Rapid technological advancements, enhanced demand for advanced consumer electronics, and the rising inclination toward stereo audio in movable audio devices are aiding the market growth globally.

The increasing need for vehicle infotainment frameworks coupled with the surging adoption of 5G gadgets is likely to push forward the market growth of class D audio amplifiers over the upcoming years.

Changing consumer preferences moving towards automation and consumer electronics with improved features are likely to support the class D audio amplifier market growth across the globe.

The increase in research and development activities and the upsurge in spending capacities of customers on audio equipment is likely to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

With the growing automobile industry, there is increasing use of efficient in-vehicle infotainment systems in mid-segment, as well as premium segment automobiles by manufacturers.

These are implemented for lower noise and misrepresentation, improved audio quality, and refined signal processing, escalating the market demand globally.

Class D Audio Amplifier Industry Definition and Major Segments

A class D audio amplifier is generally known as a PWM amplifier or switching amplifier. In such amplifiers, efficiencies of 90-95% are expected.

The switches are either fully off or fully on, substantially dropping the power losses in the output devices and are available for analogue and digital inputs.

Based on device, the market is segmented into:

Smartphones

Television Sets

Desktops and Laptops

Tablets

Automotive Infotainment System

Others

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Class D Audio Amplifier Market Trends

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to gain momentum over the coming years in the class D audio amplifier market growth on account of the increasing manufacturing of consumer electronics.

There are rising disposable incomes in the region, catered to by manufacturers in the region, further propelling the customer gadgets industry with an increase in focus on sound speaker ICs utilisation.

Low labour costs coupled with the development of infrastructure is likely to bolster the production of in-car audio systems and consumer electronics across the Asia Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the North American region is anticipated to drive the class D audio amplifier market growth on account of surging usage in various end-use industries like consumer home appliances, electronics, industrial applications, and automotive and transportation.

With high volumes and values of car sales, the growth of the market in North America is likely to increase due to the rising demand for luxury cars and autonomous cars. Due to the usage of high-end infotainment systems and advanced technologies, total car sales in North America are likely to rise, further expected to driving market growth across the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global class D audio amplifier market report are :

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

others

The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

