global-class-d-audio-amplifier-market-future-demand,-challenges,-top-companies-and-forecast-2030

Class D Audio Amplifer Market

According to a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $5490.44 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Scenario

Class D audio amplifiers or switching amplifiers are electronic amplifiers, where the devices (transistors, generally MOSFETs) function as electronic switches and not as linear gain devices like other amplifiers. The increasing production of vehicles and the proliferating use of audio amplifiers are set to play an integral role in propelling the global class D audio amplifiers market growth.

In addition to the technicalities of class D audio amplifiers, the modernization of automobiles is a key sector that utilizes class D audio amplifiers on a wide scale. Moreover, several electronic components such as automotive audio powers, resistors, vehicle infotainment systems, ICs, and others enable car audio systems to run for longer periods. As a result, the adoption and use of class D audio amplifiers are augmenting at a significant rate. An example of a current class D amplifier that specifically targets automotive usage is Texas Instruments’ TPA6304-Q1. The tiny 2.1-MHz, 4-channel analog input is a class D audio solution for automotive infotainment applications.

Market Segmentation

Market by Application

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Other Applications

Market by Device Type

• Television

• Home Audio Systems

• Desktops & Laptops

• Smartphones

• Automotive Infotainment Systems

• Other Devices

Market by Amplifier Type

• Mono Channel

• 2-Channel

• 4-Channel

• 6-Channel

• Other Amplifier Types

Companies Profiled

• TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC

• STMICROELECTRONICS

• BOSE CORPORATION

• ANTHEM AUDIO INC

• ANALOG DEVICES INC

• SILICON LABORATORIES INC

• ROHM CORPORATION LTD

• QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

• PASS LABORATORIES INC

• ONSEMI CORPORATION

• NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

• NEW ACOUSTIC DIMENSION (NAD) ELECTRONICS

• MARSHALL AMPLIFICATION PLC

• DIODES INCORPORATED

• CIRRUS LOGIC INC

