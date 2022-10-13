global-call-center-outsourcing-industry-analysis-by-geography

Stratistics MRC’s Global Call Center Outsourcing Market value is expected to reach $148.92 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2028.

Call centre outsourcing is the practise of contracting out customer service-related tasks to a qualified outside vendor (BPO). The call centre outsourcing sector has seen remarkable expansion over the past 20 years as a result of information technology advancements that allow businesses to more affordably use the services of third-party providers located far away to meet their customer support needs. Outsourced call centre services allow businesses to focus on key tasks like service and product development, sales strategies, and content strategies by saving them a significant amount of time, money, and resources.

By geography, North America is expected to hold a significant portion of the global call centre outsourcing market. More than one-third of Fortune 500 corporations are based in North America, which is also the centre of new innovation. When it comes to the use of various service types and digital technologies, North America is far ahead of all other regions. In order to meet the growing demand for connectivity, solve security concerns, and develop new products for the newest gadgets and technological standards, the North American market for IT and telecom BPO services has risen significantly.

Some of the key players profiled in the Call Center Outsourcing Market include Teleperformance SE, Concentrix Corporation, Atento SA, Capgemini SE, Sitel Group, Sutherland Global Services, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies, TTEC Holdings, Inc., Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), StarTek Inc., Tech Mahindra, TaskUs, Inc., WNS Global Services, Cogent E-Services Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Fusion BPO Services.

