find-peace-and-calm-with-harmonic-breathing

Harmonic Breathing (https://www.harmonicbreathing.com) is dedicated to providing calming breathing meditation music that serves as an escape from the stresses of daily life. Their music is intended to help you focus on your breath and clear your mind, allowing you to relax and rejuvenate.

This website has a number of features that can help you relax and sleep better. This includes, among other things, resonance breathing, binaural beats, and binaural nature sounds. All of these features can be combined to create a more relaxing environment that will aid in your sleep.

Their music is intended to help you focus on your breath while also relaxing your mind and body, allowing you to get the most out of your meditation session. Furthermore, Harmonic Breathing’s primary goal is to provide people with songs with a slow tempo and no lyrics. This is due to the fact that words can be distracting and engage your conscious mind. Instead, they use natural sounds and rhythms to create a soothing atmosphere with their music.

Most importantly, anyone can listen to music for free. These are also available for download on a variety of devices and platforms.

Those who listen to music with headphones will benefit the most from this breathing technique. It is also necessary to sit or lie down in a comfortable position so that you can concentrate on your breath and the music. Pay attention to the rising and falling notes upon listening to their song. When you hear a rising note, slowly breathe in through your nose until your stomach moves out. When you hear a falling note, exhale slowly, allowing your stomach to relax. This breathing technique with music can help you focus on your breath and achieve a more relaxed state.

For years, Harmonic Breathing has been dedicated to assisting people in dealing with their inner selves. According to them: “Harmonic Breathing is free. We’re not doing this for the money but rather to help other people who suffer from challenges such as stress, anxiety and sleep problems. All streaming royalties we receive from Spotify, Apple Music and others will be given to Cool Earth, a charity that works with local communities to halt deforestation and its impact on climate change”.

Visit their website at https://www.harmonicbreathing.com/breathing-meditation-music to learn more about them.

About Harmonic Breathing

HarmonicBreathing aspires to be a one-stop shop for stress relief, with something for everyone at all levels – from beginners to experts. The company’s mission is to help people all over the world find peace and relaxation through its unique music. Based on the most recent scientific research, the music guides listeners to breathe at the ideal rate for relaxation with rising and falling notes. The experience is enhanced by binaural beats, infrasonic bass, and relaxing nature sounds. Have a question for us? Then please contact us at 0131 358 9775 or by email at hi@harmonicbreathing.com. You can also use this link to fill out our contact form: https://www.harmonicbreathing.com/contact/.

Company Name

Harmonic Breathing

Address

34 Midmar Drive,

Edinburgh,

EH10 6BU

Phone number

0131 358 9775

Business E-Mail

hi@harmonicbreathing.com

