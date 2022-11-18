Film And Video Market – Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis Forecast Till 2031

Film and Video Market

According to The Business Research Company’s film and video market report, the global film and video market reached a value of nearly $234.9 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to reach $318.2 billion by 2025, and $410.6 billion by 2030.

Mobile video viewing has increased significantly in recent years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. This is mainly driven by the rise in internet penetration and growth in smart phones usage. For instance, in India, on an average, people watched five hours and sixteen minutes of online video content in a day. Thus, rapid increase in mobile video consumption is expected to drive the film and video market during the forecast period.

The film and video market is segmented –

• By Type Of Service: Film And Video Production, Film And Video Distribution, Post-Production Services, Film And Video Theatres

• By Type Of Genre: Action, Horror, Comedy, Documentary, Drama

• By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. North America was the largest region in the film and video market.

Major competitors in the film and video market include AT&T Inc. (Warner Media, LLC), The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc. (Sony Corporation), ViacomCBS Inc.

The film and video market consists of sales of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce or distribute motion pictures, videos, television programs, or commercials, exhibit motion pictures or provide postproduction and related services. The film and video market includes film and video production, film and video distribution, post-production services, film and video theatres and other film and video industries.

The Business Research Company’s “Global Film And Video Opportunities And Strategies Market Report – Forecast To 2030” is the most comprehensive report available in market, providing data and statistics from over 60 geographies analyzed in more than 2500 market segments. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by region and by country. Additionally, it evaluates the market’s historic and projected growth and identifies significant trends and strategies that can be used to outperform the competitors in the sector.

