electronic-warfare-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5%-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027

Electronic Warfare Market

The ‘Global Electronic Warfare Market Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global electronic warfare market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like products, equipment, capabilities, platforms, end uses, and major regions.

The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 19.3 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5%

• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 25.86 billion

Electronic warfare systems are capable of bolstering overall military capabilities. They enable efficient electronic attacks, protection, and support to special forces at the time of insurgency operations. Electronic warfare also augments the tactical situational analysis of the defence forces which improves the defence and attack strategies at the time of engagement. Hence, increasing efforts by sovereign nations to increase their military capabilities and war preparedness are enhancing the electronic warfare market growth.

The increasing incorporation of multi-domain sensors aimed towards transforming traditional military to elite and high-tech military amidst growing geopolitical tensions between sovereign military powers is a crucial market driving factor. Meanwhile, the growing competition between major military equipment manufacturers is leading to progressive product innovations, thereby, adding to the market growth.

Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in military expenditure across the emerging economies is further leading to a heightened incorporation of advanced electronic technologies.

In terms of regions, North America accounts for a sizable share in the electronic warfare market. The high military expenditure of developed economies such as the United States, coupled with the strong foothold of major defence manufacturers is boosting the market growth in the region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Electronic warfare is a term which denotes the ability of defence forces to utilise and optimise the electromagnetic spectrum. This electromagnetic spectrum includes technologies such as radio and radar. In other words, electronic warfare means using electronic technology at the time of military engagements to gain an upper hand. The increasing penetration of digital technology in the defence sector is driving the electronic warfare market growth.

Based on product, the market can be bifurcated into:

• EW Equipment

• EW Operational Support

On the basis of equipment, the market has been classified into:

• Jammer

• Countermeasure System

• Decoy

• Directed Energy Weapon

• Others

By capability, the market has been classified into:

• Electronic Protection

• Electronic Support

• Electronic Attack

The market can be broadly categorised based on platform into:

• Land

o Military Vehicles

o Soldier Carried

o Ground Stations

• Airborne

o Combat Aircraft

o Transport Aircraft

o Special Mission Aircraft

o Trainer Aircraft

o Military Helicopters

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

• Naval

o Ships

o Submarines

o Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)

• Space

The significant end uses included in the market include:

• OEM

• Upgradation

On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The key trends in the global electronic warfare market include technological advancements in the defence industry leading to an increasing incorporation of high-end electronic devices in aircrafts and battle tanks. In addition, the increasing investments aimed towards ramping up the production of unmanned aerial and marine vehicles, to bolster the attack capabilities, are generating the demand for efficient electronic devices.

The rise of government initiatives of emerging military heavy weights, targeted towards improving the import and export of high-tech military warfare equipment are likely to be crucial trends in the electronic warfare market. For instance, the ‘Make in India’ initiative is propelling the production capacity of the Indian Air Force, leading to the development of technologically advanced missiles like Brahmos and Agni.

Moreover, the increasing reliance on electronic warfare technologies such as stand-in jamming, SATCOM, countermeasure system, and direct energy weapons, among others, to enhance the protection of soldiers in hostile zones is another key trend in the market.

Furthermore, rapid global digitalisation is leading to the emergence of technologically advanced combat aircrafts, special mission aircrafts, and military vehicles. These components are likely to witness upgradations due to the growing risk of cyber electronic warfare from terrorist organisations.

Key Market Players

The major players in the electronic warfare market report are:

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Saab AB

HENSOLDT AG

Leonardo S.p.A.

Others

The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

