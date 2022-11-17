electric-car-chargers-market-segmentation-analysis-and-global-opportunities-by-2030

Global Electric Car Chargers Market

Electric Car Chargers Market The market for electric vehicle charging stations is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2028, reaching a value of $103.6 billion. By volume, this market is anticipated to increase by 31.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2028, reaching 11.6 million units. The main drivers of the market’s expansion are rising demand for electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure, an increase in the prevalence of range anxiety, and an increase in the deployment of EVs by shared mobility operators. Government initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and associated infrastructure are also a significant factor. Significant growth prospects for market participants are provided by rising R&D in V2G technology, rising adoption of electric mobility in emerging nations, and rising deployment of charging stations by retail MNCs.

The market for EV charging stations will continue to develop as people become more aware of the advantages of sustainable fuel sources. Residential buildings close to transportation hubs are more likely to be exposed to automobile emissions, which are linked to heart and respiratory conditions including asthma. Due to the fact that these symptoms are considered to be long-term chronic illnesses, the popularity of low-emission vehicles and electric car charging stations is expected to increase throughout the forecasted time.

Global Electric Car Chargers Market: Major Players

Aerovironment Inc.

Leviton

ChargePoint

Delphi Automotive

Evatran

Siemens AG

Silicon Laboratories

POD Point

Robert Bosch GmbH

ABB Ltd.

Chroma ATE

Chargemaster PLC

Schaffner Holdings AG

Global Electric Car Chargers Market: Types

On-Board Chargers

Off-Board Chargers

Global Electric Car Chargers Market: Applications

Residential

Commercial

Global Electric Car Chargers Market: Regional Analysis

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Electric Car Chargers market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

