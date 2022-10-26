doorbell-camera-market-to-witness-robust-expansion-throughout-the-forecast-2022-2031

Doorbell camera identifies people approaching the door in real-time. These cameras are a crucial part of the smart home security market, as they enhance the security of homes. Doorbell cameras allow users to record video footage and watch live feeds of the door from any tablet, phone, or computer. Security doorbell cameras, wireless doorbell cameras, and ring doorbell cameras are widely used products among residential consumers to avoid various types of burglaries such as completed burglary, forcible entry, unlawful entry without force, and attempted forcible entry.

Increase in Burglaries in Residential Areas Augmenting Market Demand for Doorbell Cameras

Rise in thefts and robberies is expected to drive the global doorbell camera market during the forecast period. According to the U.S Department of Justice, 2.5 million burglaries are committed in the U.S. annually. 66% of these burglaries are home invasions. According to the FBI, a home burglary is committed every 15 seconds and a break-in occurs every 26 seconds in the U.S.

Increase in theft of online packages is also fueling the installation of security doorbell cameras. According to a survey of online shoppers, 30% of shoppers have had a package stolen from their front porch. Thus, online shoppers are installing security doorbell cameras to avoid thefts.

Rise in Vandalism in Commercial Areas Propelling Investments in Security Cameras

Security has become the topmost priority for businesses due to the surge in cases of vandalism and theft. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, a single incident of vandalism costs US$ 3,370 on an average. Small businesses, especially those that sell jewelry, gadgets, and other expensive products, stand to benefit from installation of doorbell cameras. These devices warn of the presence of people who have been known to cause trouble. According to a survey conducted by Vivint, Inc., a leading company in the smart home security market, about 60% of 400 burglars would skip a place or find another target if they were aware of the presence of security cameras.

Rapid Growth in Construction Sector Driving Installation of Smart Doorbells

Residential and commercial construction industries have witnessed rapid growth in the recent past, owing to the increase in the global population. Installation of various automated systems, including smart doorbells, is rising in modern homes. Smart cities across the globe are also focused on minimizing crime to ensure public safety. These cities make informed decisions based on data to improve the efficiency of their commercial, public, and industrial infrastructure. IoT technologies in smart cities can be easily integrated with smart lighting, sensors, smart meters, smart doorbell cameras, and other connected devices.

Presence of Key Manufacturers Bolstering Doorbell Camera Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major manufacturers and rise in the adoption of doorbell cameras. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a rapid pace due to the increase in home automation and significant growth in the construction sector in the region. Additionally, the region is home to key market players and has an abundance of raw materials, which further contribute to the market growth.

Analysis of Key Players in Global Doorbell Camera Market

The doorbell camera business model of prominent manufacturers includes investments in R&D, product expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. Product development is a major marketing strategy for doorbell camera market players. Arlo, Chuango International Holdings, DoorBird, ELAN Nortek Security & Control LLC, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Ring LLC, SimpliSafe Inc., SkyBell Technologies Inc., Snap One, LLC, and Vivint Inc., are the prominent entities profiled in the doorbell camera annual report.

