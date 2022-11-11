Global Digital Phase Shifters Market

Digital Phase Shifters Market A recently identified vacuum in the literature about the creation of digital phase shifters for modern communication systems is attempted to be filled in the book Design of Digital Phase Shifters for Multipurpose Communication Systems. By significantly reducing RF power consumption and improving noise immunity, directed beams enhance the development of new-generation mobile communication systems. In this regard, digital phase shifters in particular, which are part of beam-forming circuits, are essential parts of antenna arrays.

This book focuses on the design of digital phase shifters for various communications systems. In the past, the design criteria for phase shifters specified a constrained bandwidth without any size limitations. They must now fit the Wide Phase Range (WPR) and Wide Frequency Band implementation requirements for Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits (MMIC) or Very Large Scale Integrated Circuits (VLSI) (WFB). Since the 1980s, the author has been developing digital phase shifters for a range of applications. He employed loaded line phase shifters at first, then branch line couplers, to achieve wider frequency bands. To reduce the physical size, he used a three-element Symmetric LC ladder-based T or PI arrangement.

Global Digital Phase Shifters Market: Major Players

Qorvo

Lorch Microwave

Vaunix

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

MACOM

Telemakus

Mercury Systems

Planar Monolithics Industries

Analog Devices

Pulsar Microwave

Peregrine Semiconductor

Dbwave Technologies

SAGE Millimeter

Aelius Semiconductors

Custom MMIC

United Monolithic Semiconductors

Astra Microwave Products Limited

Pasternack Enterprises Inc

Global Digital Phase Shifters Market: Types

4-Bits

5-Bits

6-Bits

8-bits

others

Global Digital Phase Shifters Market: Applications

Defense

Telecommunication

Radar and Communication

Aerospace

Others

Key questions answered by the report

•What was the market size of the global digital phase shifters market in 2020?

•What Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) will revenue from the digital phase shifters market register?

•Which region is expected to account for maximum revenue share in the digital phase shifters market during the forecast period?

•Which is the most lucrative application in digital phase shifters market? Which factors are expected to hamper adoption of digital phase shifters?

