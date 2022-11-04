digital-payment-market-share-2021-fourth-coming-development,-company-profile,-qualitative,-recent-trends,-statistics-and-forecast-till-2028

Digital Payment Market

This Digital Payment Market report represents all-inclusive professional study of the Digital Payment industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, size, growth, trends, demand, revenue, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. In this report, market analysis estimates the expected rise, growth or fall of the product in the specific forecast period. Digital Payment report studies consumption of market, top players involved, sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region. This report deals with the precise study of the Digital Payment industry which explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends.

The global digital payment market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of smartphones enabling the expansion of mCommerce. The way people access the internet has a direct impact on the growth of mobile commerce. Users prefer smartphones over PCs for internet surfing as smartphones are more affordable, and high-speed internet is no longer a premium infrastructure in many countries. Retailers develop shopping applications that have easy-to-browse catalogs and a simple checkout experience. The fact that customers are intrinsically tied to their mobile phones is not missed by bankers and payment service providers. Banks provide banking apps that allow transactions to be completed on a mobile device’s screen. Mobile commerce has also shifted the way brick-and-mortar businesses work, particularly in terms of accepting cashless payments.

Top Key Players:

• ACI WORLDWIDE, INC

• Adyen

• Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Fiserv, Inc.

• Global Payments Inc.

• Novatti Group Ltd

• PayPal Holdings, Inc.

• Paysafe Limited

• Amazon Payments, Inc.

• PayU

Based on deployment, the digital payment market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on organization size, the digital payment market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on application, the digital payment market is bifurcated into solution and service.

Regional Analysis: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

