Digital Media Box Market 2022: Development, Growth, Key Factors And Forecast To 2028 by Key Players | Toshiba Corporation , Allwinner Technology , Fujitsu , NXP Semiconducto

Market intelligence data introduce new research covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The global Digital Media Box Market report explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The Digital Media Box Market research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Well-explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.

The global Digital Media Box market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2028.

The Digital Media Box Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Key players in the Digital Media Box market include:

Toshiba Corporation, Allwinner Technology, Fujitsu, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics, Texas Instruments

Industry News:

Toshiba has acquired 7 companies. A total of 4 acquisitions came from private equity firms. It has also divested 6 assets. Toshiba’s largest acquisition to date was in 2011, when it acquired Landis+Gyr AG for $2.3B. It’s largest disclosed sale occurred in 2017, when it sold Kioxia Holdings to Bain Capital Private Equity for $18.0B. Toshiba has acquired in 4 countries. The Company’s most targeted sectors include electrical equipment (40%) and semiconductors (40%).

Fujitsu has acquired 14 companies, including 1 in the last 5 years. A total of 6 acquisitions came from private equity firms. It has also divested 6 assets.Fujitsu’s largest acquisition to date was in 2009, when it acquired KAZ Group Pty for $200M. Fujitsu has acquired in 6 different US states, and 6 countries. The Company’s most targeted sectors include information technology (34%) and software (17%).

Qualcomm has acquired 39 companies, including 7 in the last 5 years. A total of 4 acquisitions came from private equity firms. It has also divested 5 assets.Qualcomm’s largest acquisition to date was in 2011, when it acquired Atheros Communications for $3.1B. It’s largest disclosed sale occurred in 2013, when it sold Omnitracs to Vista Equity Partners for $800M. Qualcomm has acquired in 8 different US states, and 10 countries. The Company’s most targeted sectors include software (36%) and semiconductors (22%).

Texas Instruments has acquired 29 companies. A total of 3 acquisitions came from private equity firms. It has also divested 12 assets.Texas Instruments’ largest acquisition to date was in 2000, when it acquired Burr-Brown for $7.6B. It’s largest disclosed sale occurred in 1997, when it sold Texas Instruments – Defense Systems & Electronics Business to Raytheon for $3.0B. Texas Instruments has acquired in 10 different US states, and 7 countries. The Company’s most targeted sectors include semiconductors (45%) and technology hardware (25%).

Digital Media Box Market: Segmentation

By Type

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Peninsula, UAE), Egypt, Nigeria and South Korea)

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of over in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The rising consumption of media and entertainment content, especially by the middle-class population across the region, bodes well for the growth of the regional market. Growing public awareness of technologically advanced goods, as well as the benefits they provide in terms of quality, functionality, and economical price compared to traditional set-top boxes, are likely to increase product demand over the projection period. As part of their efforts to strengthen their market position, prominent manufacturers such as Kaonmedia Co. Ltd. and Huawei are aggressively integrating the latest technology, such as Bluetooth, motion sensors, and Virtual Reality (VR), into their products. The expanding OTT media services market is predicted to contribute to market growth.

The North American regional market is relatively saturated since most of the households across the region already have such devices installed. However, the area is expected to be attractive for emerging Internet-based STBs, such as IPTV and OTT, owing to features like customizable configurations and high-quality video and sound content transmission. Moreover, the growing prominence of global OTT service providers, such as Netflix, Star TV Network, and Amazon Prime Video, in emerging countries is expected to drive the growth exponentially.

Latin America is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Regional internet service providers’ fierce competition has resulted in excellent internet speeds throughout the region. Simultaneously, various government-approved digitization initiatives have increased the demand for modern set-top boxes. Initiatives being pursued by different authorities for the comprehensive digitization of Pay TV services, as well as a paradigm shift in media consumption preference following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are some of the other critical factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Digital Media Box Market Objectives of the Report

To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Digital Media Box Market by value and volume.

To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital Media Box

To showcase the development of the Digital Media Box Market in different parts of the world.

To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital Media Box Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital Media Box

To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital Media Box Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the global Digital Media Box market. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which include drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.

