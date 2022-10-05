delivery-controller-market-segmented-by-product,-worldwide-industry-growth,-top-manufacturers-and-forecast-by-2028

Delivery Controller Market

“Delivery Controller Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software, Hardware); Enterprise Type (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises); User Type (Retail, IT and Telecom, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, Others) and Geography”

Delivery controllers are the devices placed between the firewall/routers and web farms. They can be purchased in the form of a software program or a hardware package and help the sites in reducing the traffic load from two or more servers and ensures security for enterprise applications. The software programs are more flexible and less costly as compared to the hardware packages and provides various features such as caching, web serving, SSL offload, media delivery, and load balancing.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: F5 Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Array Networks, Citrix Systems, Inc, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., KEMP Technologies, Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., NGINX Inc., Radware Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on component, the global Delivery controller market is segmented into software, hardware

On the basis of enterprise type, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises

On the basis of user type, the market is segmented into retail, IT and telecom, banking and financial services, healthcare, government, others

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Increase in demand for delivery controllers from cloud service providers, rise in popularity of these devices in data centers, and growth in data center traffic is expected to fuel the growth for delivery controllers.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DELIVERY CONTROLLER MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

