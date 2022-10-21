data-center-cooling-market-to-witness-robust-expansion-throughout-the-forecast-2022-2031

Data center cooling system is a collection of tools, techniques, and processes to ensure ideal levels of temperature and humidity are maintained in data center premises. The data center cooling market comprises a combination of hardware, software, and services that serve the function.

Get report details-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/data-center-cooling-market.html

Data center cooling systems maintain an ideal operating environment for all information technology equipment (ITE) by removing the heat generated through some heat sinks. If not maintained, data center operators may face malfunctioning ITE, resulting in downtime and consequent financial losses. Since data centers are reported to be highly energy intensive and may increase their energy consumption owing to rise in number of chips deployed in a cabinet, leading to a lot more heat generation. Rise in energy consumption and increase in demand for data across industry verticals that highly rely on insights and data to run their business-critical applications cannot afford downtime of data center. Therefore, demand for data center liquid cooling systems such as direct-to-chip, rear-door heat exchangers, and immersion cooling is significantly high.

Grab an Exclusive PDF Sample for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3437

Rise in Demand for Energy-efficient Data Centers to Drive Global Data Center Cooling Market

Data centers are major energy consumers, as they need more power to operate servers and other IT equipment. They provide a large amount of computing and data storage capabilities that utilize IT resources such as processors, networking, and storage, which generate heat. Data center operators require robust cooling systems, such as server rack cooling that prevent IT infrastructure from overheating and failure, which may lead to downtime and financial losses. Demand for digital services is rising due to increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, AI, edge computing, automation, and IoT along with the development of digital infrastructure, especially in developing economies. Consequently, the amount of data that needs to be processed and stored is increasing. Demand for data centers with reduced energy consumption and increased processing and computing efficiencies is rising at a rapid pace to tackle the issue of GHG emissions. Increase in design complexities in computing equipment is also driving the implementation of cooling systems. Modern and advanced servers and computing equipment generate more heat, as they consume more power to process and compute a larger amount of data. Total power consumption by data centers increased from 205 TWh in 2018 to 300-440 TWh in 2020. Energy consumption of data centers doubled in two years during the same period. All these factors are projected to drive the demand for energy-efficient data centers.

Delivering excellent customer service, Enquiry before Buying –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3437

Development of Sustainable Cooling Technologies Fueling Demand for Data Center Cooling Solutions

Increase in energy consumption is one of the major concerns faced by data center operators across the globe. A major portion of energy consumed is contributed by data center cooling. Rise in demand for new generation processors and applications for the smooth implementation and utilization of various technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics programs, is expected to further increase energy consumption. New generation processors consume significant amount of energy and generate heat, which needs to be properly managed in order to keep them running. They might stop working in case they exceed their heat limits. Global e-Sustainability Initiative (GESI), a technology community working on ICT sustainability, stated in its report ‘SMARTer2030’ that data centers consume over 1% of total electricity consumption globally and account for about 0.5% of total CO2 emissions.

Regional Outlook of Global Data Center Cooling Market

North America dominated the global data center cooling market in 2021, and it is anticipated to hold major share of the global data center cooling market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of large number of data centers and prominent data center cooling solutions vendors across the region. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies in North America is also expected to drive market. North America has the highest number of data centers, around 3,000. These data centers need to enhance their cooling capacity due to the rapid adoption of new solutions of convergence, edge computing, supercomputers, and high-performance computing (HPC), among others.

Custom Market Research Services, Request Customization –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3437

Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative regions for server cooling systems, anticipated to offer opportunities during the forecast period due to rise in government investments in data centers and increase in penetration of mobile internet in the region. The market in Europe is expected to generate a revenue opportunity of US$ 11.19 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in investments in data center deployment across Middle East & Africa is primarily ascribed to the increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, 5G, big data analytics, AI, and ML, in the region.

Analysis of Key Players in Global Data Center Cooling Market

The global data center cooling market is consolidated, with a few large-scale vendors controlling majority of the share. Most of the companies are investing significantly in comprehensive research and development. Expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions are prominent strategies adopted by key players. Asetek, Inc., Schneider Electric, Fujitsu Limited, Systemair AB, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Seimens, STULZ Gmbh, Vertiv Group Corp., and Belden Inc., are the prominent entities operating in the market.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers Market Analysis Reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

This release was published on openPR.