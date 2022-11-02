Data Center Construction Market is Growing in Huge Demand | Top Players, Application and Forecast to 2027

Data Center Construction Market

The data center construction market was valued at US$ 47,079.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 89,961.1 million by 2027. The Data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Top Key Players:

• Dpr construction, Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• AECOM

• Holder Construction company

• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

• Tripp Lite

• Turner Construction

• The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Hitachi Vantara Corporation.

Data center construction by types of construction is categorized into electrical design, mechanical design and general construction. Regardless of the tier level and size, the basic characteristics required to ensure smooth functioning of business is similar for each data center. The redundancy level required is one of the crucial factor which determines the cost of data center and is therefore responsible for the revenue share for each of the sub-segment. For instance, surge in redundancy increases the demand for additional back-up power supply in a way increasing the cost contribution of electrical design sub-segment for a data center. This at the same time requires additional cooling equipment on order to ensure proper functioning of electrical equipment.

Key Industry Insights

Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Asia Pacific, Asia Pacific

