cpu-market-analysis,-key-trends,-growth-opportunities,-challenges-and-key-players-by-2030

Global CPU Market

CPU Market The second quarter of 2022’s CPU market share results are in, and the news isn’t good – desktop CPU shipments fell to their lowest level in almost three decades. Mercury Research’s Dean McCarron claims that the year-over-year decline is the biggest in the company’s 28-year history and projects that it was the biggest since 1984. As OEMs reduced their inventory, demand for the quarter fell precipitously, which caused the decline. However, AMD found a way to increase both unit share and revenue during the quarter.

The desktop, notebook, and server segments of the x86 CPU market are covered in Mercury Research’s latest quarterly report. It’s interesting to note that AMD kept expanding its market share in both the desktop and notebook processor segments despite a decline in PC sales. Desktop CPU share for the chipmaker increased to 20.6% from 18.3% at the end of the previous quarter (Via: Tomshardware). Since the final quarter of 2018, when the desktop market climbed by about 3%, this is Team Red’s biggest gain. In the second quarter of 2022, AMD’s market share of desktop chips increased by 3.5% year over year and 2.3% quarter over quarter.

Global CPU Market: Major Players

Rockchip

Intel

Motorola

NVIDIA

AMD

Acer Inc.

Hewlett-Packard

Qualcomm

Media Tek

Sun

Global CPU Market: Types

Single Core CPU

Dual Core CPU

Quad Core CPU

Global CPU Market: Applications

Laptop

Desktop

Mobilphone

Global CPU Market: Regional Analysis

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global CPU market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Points:

The market for CPU products should be defined, described, and forecasted according to type, application, end user, and region.

PEST analysis and external environment analysis for the business

Describe the company’s options for coping with the COVID-19’s effects.

Analyze the market’s dynamically, mentioning market forces and market growth restraints.

Provide market entry strategy analysis, including market segment definition, client analysis, distribution model, product messaging and positioning, and price strategy analysis, to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market.

Follow global market trends and offer analysis of the COVID-19 epidemic’s effects on the world’s major regions.

