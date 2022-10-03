broadcast-infrastructure-market-may-see-potentially-high-growth-factors

The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Broadcast Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technology, and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 4,713.7 million in 2021 to US$ 8,145.7 million by 2028; and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing Demand for Digital Terrestrial TVs to Provide Growth Opportunities for Broadcast Infrastructure Market during 2021-2028.

Digital terrestrial TV (DTTV) is an implementation of digital television technology to provide a greater number of channels with better picture and sound quality using aerial broadcasts. The inclination of people toward video-on-demand (VOD) services and digital terrestrial television (DTT) with advanced video and audio features is growing exponentially in today’s fast-paced and technologically advanced world. With the availability of unlimited choices such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, and Disney plus, and on-demand channels of broadcasters, viewers are served with a vast range of options than ever before. Despite the dominance of these networks, terrestrial television continues to assert its position as a basic service to viewers worldwide. DTT broadcasting allows the transmission of about 10 or more digital services in a single frequency. According to TIP analysis, more than 45% of the Australian population utilizes a terrestrial broadcast network. Owing to this fact, the terrestrial broadcast network has become an important platform for news and current affairs, live sports, cultural programs, and general programming between broadcasters and their viewers. Growing demand for smart TVs and increasing advancements in the telecom and broadcast industry are anticipated to drive DTTV technology. Furthermore, the VOD industry contains several business models, service deals, and access modes, which continue to grow significantly. Viewers rely on the VOD services that are delivered at affordable rates and help in delivering a diverse viewing experience.

The paradigm shift of the broadcasting industry from analog to digital technology has introduced an advanced broadcast infrastructure, which is relatively complex. The broadcast industry is witnessing a significant demand for new broadcasting technologies such as internet protocol television (IPTV), web TV, high definition television (HDTV), and pay-per-view. The demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the world, especially in Asia. Another key factor driving the broadcast infrastructure market is integrated platforms consisting of servers, set-top-boxes, and video content protection systems, along with appropriate tools, middleware, and billing, allowing the provision of a variety of TV services in several formats, such as video-on-demand, streaming, and time-shifted TV, based on a combination of underlying IP networks and DSL or optical access systems. Nowadays, vendors are moving from hardware-based infrastructure to software-based infrastructure due to the high cost of broadcasting hardware infrastructure, high maintenance cost, and frequent hardware upgrades. The broadcasting industry has been undergoing revolutionary innovations with technological developments to provide a better experience for users and creating an opportunity for the vendors of broadcast infrastructure.

Increasing Adoption of New Broadcast Technologies

With continuous improvement in digitalization and an increase in disposable income, the market is witnessing a high adoption rate of IPTV and HDTV. The demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the world, especially in Asia. The broadband proliferation is increasing across APAC, owing to the on-demand consumer viewing. Moreover, subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix are gaining traction in Asia. Increased government spending on cloud-based infrastructure, cloud-based solutions and managed services, and hybrid networks is anticipated to boost the broadcast infrastructure market growth. Growing security concerns and maintaining customer trust will encourage broadcasters to adopt new delivery models. All the advancements and developments are likely to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

The broadcast infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Broadcast Infrastructure Market – by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Broadcast Infrastructure Market – by Technology

Digital Broadcasting

Analog Broadcasting

Broadcast Infrastructure Market – by Application

OTT

Terrestrial

Satellite

IPTV

Others

