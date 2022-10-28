aws-launches-a-local-zone-in-delhi,-india.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), making its first steps toward international expansion, has started with locations in Delhi and Tai

Provider of one of the most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offerings, AWS launched a local zone in New Delhi, India, on October 6th, 2022. It is the first-ever international expansion for AWS outside of the US, and along with local zone in Delhi and Taipei, Taiwan, AWS now has 19 local zones globally. The new AWS Local Zone in Delhi is the latest addition to the AWS infrastructure in India including the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, 33 Amazon CloudFront edge locations, 6 AWS Direct Connect locations, and the upcoming AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region. Amazon also announced its plan for 31 more local zones globally, which it will launch over the next two years. The AWS expansion will include more local zones in India, including in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

This comes as great news for consumers in India. AWS Local Zones position services like AWS computing, storage, database, etc., near areas with large population, industry, and information technology (IT) centers, helping many consumers. It would help customers deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency. End users near Delhi Metro area will now be able to deploy low latency use cases like live streaming, online gaming, virtual and augmented reality, and much more with higher efficiency. The development will also help customers working in regulated sectors like financial services, health care and the public sector with preferences or requirements to keep data within a specific geographic boundary.

Low latency application incurs a lot of cost for the customers as they have to procure, operate and maintain the infrastructure in various cities where their end users reside. With the launch of AWS local zone, this problem will no longer be a concern as AWS manages and supports these local zones, and in addition also provides help to organizations that want to migrate additional workload to AWS cloud. It will unburden organizational workload for these companies, creating a hybrid cloud migration strategy, simplifying IT operations. Customers will be able to connect to AWS Local zone using the Internet, and use AWS Direct Connect for protected, exclusive network connections to the Local Zone and any AWS Region.

Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business of AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd., showed his excitement on the launch and said, “We’ve designed AWS Local Zones to support a broad range of use cases-from trading applications that must respond quickly to market fluctuations to interactive live events and gaming experiences. The launch of an AWS Local Zone in Delhi is a continuation of our investment to support customers running all types of workloads by bringing the most secure, extensive, and reliable cloud infrastructure to more locations in India.”

“Following the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region in 2016, AWS has invested $3.71 billion in local infrastructure and jobs across India. The launch of an AWS Local Zone in Delhi is a continuation of our investment,” Chandok added.

Customers are thrilled with this development, including M2P FinTech, a specialist in developing financial infrastructure and the provider of an API platform for banking and payment products in Asia. FinTech provides API services to over 200 companies that use these services to operate their products, including several Industry leaders in food delivery, ride-hailing, and more. Prabhu Rangarajan, co-founder at M2P FinTech had this to say about the development, “To operate across a diverse regional landscape serving millions of end users, fintech businesses must be able to comply with industry regulations, meet local data processing requirements, and architect for disaster recovery. Having AWS Local Zones in multiple locations across Asia, including Delhi, brings the AWS Cloud closer to our customers, and makes it easier to operate in these countries,”.

Customers all over Asia and world over have welcomed this AWS expansion as it will make their IT operations a lot easier. AWS’s plans to expand over the coming years will mean a lot of welcome changes for consumers in various cities across India. For the time being, the new AWS local zone will definitely improve operations for consumers in the Delhi area.

