artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market-report,-size-segments-and-growth-2022-research-strategies-with-share-analysis,-top-key-players-with-opportunities-forecast-to-2028

According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market”, the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2028). The market is expected to witness significant opportunities due to the growing Impact of cloud-based supply chain solutions coupled with the increasing demand for intelligent business process and automation. AI in supply chains is helping to deliver the powerful optimization capabilities required for more accurate capacity planning, improved productivity, high quality, lower costs, and greater output, all while fostering safer working conditions. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the supply chain can be attributed to the growing adoption of AI coupled with growing investments in the AI sector. Furthermore, AI has been applied in a variety of end-use applications that allow businesses to function without the need for human supervision. AI-enabled machinery and equipment can work successfully by acquiring human abilities.

Based on the application, the market has been categorized into fleet management, supply chain planning, warehouse management, virtual assistant, and others. Among them, the supply chain planning segment is expected to have significant growth in the market. The increasing number of operations in a company requires proper management, scheduling, and planning to manage the operations. AI helps in the decision-making and optimization of the resources within the industry.

Based on the end user, the market has been categorized into automotive, retail, consumer-packaged goods, food and beverages, and others. Among them, the automotive segment is expected to have significant growth in the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the rising production of automobiles. Furthermore, the vehicles contain many moving parts whose supply chain is very complex, and it requires the usage of AI to minimize errors and increase work efficiency in the industry.

North America to witness extensive growth

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the artificial intelligence in supply chain industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of World. In 2020, the Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve significant growth during the forecast period. The North American region is expected to dominate the artificial intelligence supply chain market. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the supply chain can be attributed to growing government initiatives toward the promotion and deployment of AI solutions. Furthermore, the growth of the e-commerce sector in countries including the U.S.A and Canada, growing investments in AI technology for productivity enhancement, the need for enhancing supply chain management, and a surge in the volume of real-time inventory data are contributing to the growth of the AI technologies market in supply chain industry in this region.

According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung, LLamasoft Inc., and SAP SE.

“Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant, And Others)

2. By End-User (Automotive, Retail, Consumer-Packaged Goods, Food and Beverages, and Others)

3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)

4. By Company (IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung, LLamasoft Inc., and SAP SE)

Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of global artificial intelligence in the supply chain industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of application and end-user?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for global artificial intelligence in supply chain industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the global Artificial intelligence in supply chain suppliers across various region and countries?

Table of content-

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION

3 MARKET SYNOPSIS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET

6 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET REVENUE (USD BN), 2020-2028F

7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END-USER

9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION

10 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET DYNAMICS

11 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

12 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET TRENDS

13 DEMAND AND SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS

14 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

15 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

16 COMPANY PROFILED

17 DISCLAIMER

