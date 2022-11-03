Agritech Market Growth Opportunity 2020 | Key Dynamics, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Revenue, Leading Players with Industry Segments Forecast to 2027

Agritech Market

Agritech Market Research Report 2020 is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, growth rate. The Global Agritech market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. This report plays very significant role to achieve business growth and success in this competitive market place for Agritech industry.

In terms of revenue, the global agritech market was valued at US$ 17,442.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 41,172.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

List of Companies operating in this report are:

• ARSR Tech

• AeroFarms

• Apollo Agriculture

• Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd

• Conservis

• Indigo Ag, Inc.

• LettUs Grow Ltd.

• Pivot Bio

• AgBiome, Inc.

• Ceres Imaging

Based on type, the biotechnology and biochemicals segment is expected to lead the global agritech market during the forecast period. Several agritech biotechnology and biochemical tools are being used worldwide to boost crop yields, such as next-generation DNA sequencing, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools, biochips, and genome editing tools. Based on application, the production and maintenance is expected to lead the global agritech market during the forecast period. There has been a rise in the adoption of advance monitoring systems to efficiently monitor the production of crops in farms; they also provide useful methods to maintain the crop yielding.

Furthermore, the market is segmented based on type, application, and region in order to study it exhaustively and provide the data in a systematic manner. Speaking of competitive landscape, the study includes a list of leading companies along with their product and service offerings, strategic decisions, SWOT analysis, latest developments, market share captured, growth rate, and valuation. The challenges faced by these companies are analyzed and solutions for them are given as well.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Agritech market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Several market forces such as drivers and restraints and political, social, economic and technological advancements help shape up the industry in specific manner. All such forces are studied in detail to arrive at a market forecast which can help build the investment strategies in Agritech market.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Essential points covered in Agritech market report are:-

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key growth stimulants of Agritech market?

• What are the key market trends impacting Agritech market valuation?

• What are the challenges to market proliferation?

• Who are the key vendors in the Agritech market?

• Which are the leading companies contributing to Agritech market valuation?

• What was the market share held by each region in 2027?

• What is the estimated growth rate and valuation of Agritech market in 2027?

