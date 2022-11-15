acoustic-vehicle-alerting-system-(avas)-market-growth-analysis-by-manufacturers,-comprehensive-study-with-key-trends,-major-drivers-and-forecast-to-2028

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market

According to our latest market study on “Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)); Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle); Mounting Position (Separated, Integrated) and Geography”

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) are devices that generate sound and they are fitted in electric/hybrid vehicles. These systems are used to protect pedestrians by warning them about the vehicle’s presence. Due to the growing concern regarding environmental and passenger protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. This growing interest and investments in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of AVAS systems in the coming years.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Daimler AG, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED, Kendrion, Mentor Graphics (Siemens), Novosim, SoundRacer AB, Texas Instruments Incorporated

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on propulsion, the global acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) market is segmented into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicle.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Based on mounting position, the global acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) market is segmented into separated and integrated.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

The rising investments in research and development related to advanced security systems are expected to boost the growth of acoustic vehicle alerting system market.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ACOUSTIC VEHICLE ALERTING SYSTEM (AVAS) MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

