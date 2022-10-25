5G Infrastructure Market 2022: Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Top Venders and Forecast Till 2031 | AT and T, Huawei Devices Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc.

Global Insight Services

Global 5G Infrastructure Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 5G Infrastructure Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

5G infrastructure is a next-generation wireless network technology that promises faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections. 5G technology is still in its early stages, but it is expected to eventually replace 4G LTE as the global standard for mobile data. 5G infrastructure is expected to be more expensive to build than previous generations of wireless networks, due to the need for denser network deployments and higher-frequency spectrum.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in 5G infrastructure technology.

Firstly, there is a trend toward using a more high-frequency spectrum for 5G. This is because higher frequencies can carry more data and allow for higher speeds.

Secondly, there is a trend towards using more small cells for 5G. This is because small cells can be deployed more densely, which is necessary to support the higher speeds and data rates of 5G.

Finally, there is a trend towards using more beamforming and MIMO for 5G. This is because beamforming can improve signal propagation and MIMO can improve data rates.

Key Drivers

The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for high-speed data services, the growing adoption of 5G-enabled devices, and increasing investment by government and telecommunication service providers.

The increasing demand for high-speed data services is one of the major drivers of the 5G infrastructure market. 5G technology offers higher data rates, lower latency, and improved reliability as compared to 4G technology. This is expected to drive the demand for 5G-enabled devices and services among consumers and enterprises.

The growing adoption of 5G-enabled devices is another major driver for the 5G infrastructure market. 5G-enabled devices offer higher data rates, lower latency, and improved reliability as compared to 4G-enabled devices. This is expected to drive the demand for 5G-enabled devices among consumers and enterprises.

Market Segments

The 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type and region. By communication infrastructure, the market is classified into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. On the basis of network technology, market is divided into software defined networking, network chipset type virtualization, mobile edge computing, and fog computing. By chipset type, market is segmented into application specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, mmWave integrated circuit, field programmable gate array. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global 5G Infrastructure Market report includes players such as AT and T, Huawei Devices Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon.

