5G core market is Booming Worldwide | Nokia, Cisco, oracle

5G core market

The 5G core market worldwide is expected to witness a CAGR of almost 52.7% to have USD 16,145.1 million within the expected period. The heart of the 5G mobile network is the 5G core which links the end users to the network and provides them permission for their dependable and secure services. For a large range of mobile network operations consisting of mobility management and connectivity, authorization and authentication, policy management and subscriber data management, the core domain takes responsibility.

Key Players: –

• Nokia Corporation (Ireland)

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

• Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.(China)

• ZTE Corporation (China)

• Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.(South Korea)

• Affirmed Networks (US)

• Mavenir (US)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

• Athonet (Italy)

• Casa Systems (US)

• Cumucore (Finland)

• Druid Software (Ireland)

The network of 5G core is software-based and cloud-native, which offers great distributing flexibility and quickness irrespective of the primary infrastructure of the cloud. The industrial experts have explained how the core network must change to fulfill the needs of 5G new Radio and the modified cases provided by this on the entry of 5G. They have merged to make the 5G core 3GPP standard for all the core networks.

Market dynamics of the 5G core market

• The covid-19 impact

With the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as covid-19, the world has faced many challenges, and this pandemic has affected almost every country. Some industries were shut down due to the impact of this virus. But like everything has merit and demerit, few industries unintentionally benefited from this pandemic, and few faced a major financial crisis. Even some top-class economists have stated that it will take years to get back on track as the world economy has faced a major crisis.

• Drivers

The core of 5G denotes some important technological shifts as it introduces some unique and advanced technologies in the core of mobile networks like services based on Kubernetes, microservices and bare-metal cloud infrastructure. It also needs more efficient network operations with excessive orchestration tools to manage software life cycles and automation.

• Opportunities

In some countries, the concept of private mobile networks is not new as such networks first started using 4G LTE technology in emergency services, defense industries and emergency services. But as 5G networks were largely distributed, the concept of the private 5G network has increased its grip in some parts globally.

What is the segment overview of the market?

The 5G core market globally has been segregated based on network functions, end-users, components, deployment and region.

The 5G core market globally has been divided into services and solutions based on components. Based on deployment, the 5G core market is divided into on-premises and cloud. Based on network functions, the market is segregated into AMF, SMF, UPF, PCF, NEF, NRF, UDM, AUSF, AF, NSSF and others. Based on the end-user, the mark is divided into enterprises and consumers.

Explain the regional analysis of the market

The 5G core market by region is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and all other countries. This is considered to have continuous development in the networking field and the rise in the requirement for service-based and cloud-native architecture, which helps promote the Asia Pacific market growth.

The European 5G core market is estimated to grow in the number of devices used and other main operating factors of the market.

Recent developments

In July 2020, Chunghwa Telecom, a dealer of Ericsson, declared its 5G network in Taiwan.

