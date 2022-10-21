3ec-tv,-a-novel-‘tv-channel-with-a-difference’,-is-to-launch-its-operations-once-funded

3ec-TV logo

3ec-TV, aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, turns to committed investors for co-investment in TV and its impact content co-productions for worldwide audiences.

As an independent international bilingual English French generalist ecology-oriented television channel with a humanistic vision, that collaborates already with recognized NGOs worldwide, 3ec-TV is to launch its operations and offer unique opportunities and partnerships to co-investors who share its values.

3ec-TV, an innovative ‘green’ media, which is being set up in France, is endorsed by devoted personalities, such as Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Shabana Azmi, Frances Fisher, Dr. Jane Goodall, Missa Johnouchi, Ricky Kej, Claire Nouvian, Julian Sands and Bertrand Piccard, and benefits from an international Advisory Board from USA, UK and France.

3ec-TV aims to inspire audiences around the globe; hence the channel’s name and logo are integrated to reflect the main themes: environment (the cross-disciplinary theme which has no borders), education, economy, culture, cosmopolitan and collaboration.

3ec-TV team is reaching out to impact co-investors to invite them to join the TV channel and also to co-invest in producing purposeful content, thus helping to raise funds for NGOs: with a high-impact Hollywood-Bollywood movie ‘Useless and Deadly’ starring committed Actors and a 3ec-TV Show ‘Rockin Veggie Kitchen’ with committed Artists/Singers/Songwriters so as to encourage viewers to reduce their impact on climate change.

About ‘USELESS AND DEADLY’ – a high-impact Hollywood-Bollywood movie

‘Useless and Deadly’ is a thriller for an international theatrical/cinema distribution, starring committed Actors of international renown to highlight important issues while entertaining, to inspire and propose solutions, as well as raise funds for NGOs.

It is a visionary satirical constructive drama shown through a cross-border, multicultural, multi-generational, gender, and social-ecological lens.

Guest appearance: a multi-Grammy Award-winning United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist. An Oscar winner will score the music and an award-winning Playwright will write the Screenplay.

About 3ec-TV Show series ‘ROCKIN VEGGIE KITCHEN’ in Paris and beyond

“Get ready to Rock your socks off with a new type of TV series in which Top Chefs prepare organic Vegan/Vegetarian dishes to the music of great international Singer Songwriters who will share their opinions and introduce their favourite NGO to the viewers to allow them to collect funds through donations via web links and social media! Finally, we will take a social media poll and answer your top questions with our burning “Veggie Question of the Week”!

Part of 3ec-TV’s Light Entertainment slate, the series will pass the message about organic cruelty-free food and beverages, and environmentalism, in a fun filled, music loving half-hour of magical mayhem! Simply a feast for the Eyes, Ears, & Lips!”.

Tony Taylor, Creator of the Show

Series will feature talented artists sharing their passion for a greener world, such as the Indian multi-Grammy winning Composer Ricky Kej and the Star Vegan Chef Elysabeth Alfano from Los Angeles, among others.

About 3ec-TV

3ec-TV is an independent international bilingual English French generalist environmentally friendly TV channel (being set up in France) that will broadcast worldwide on all screens/platforms.

3ec-TV will produce its News bulletins with part of its journalistic team based in New York and Singapore.

3ec-TV aims to bring to viewers inspiring and worthwhile entertainment thanks to its collaborations with recognized international institutions/NGOs and trusted personalities.

Devised as a virtuous integrated ecosystem to generate sustainable business profits and yield societal and environmental returns, 3ec-TV will combine innovative content with the ‘green’ economy and will donate a percentage of its profits to NGOs (1% for the Planet).

3ec-TV will broadcast an original multi-cultural content ‘mix’ for all ages and interests: accurate constructive 3ec-TV News, special programmes, documentaries, movies, cartoons, and coverage of outstanding events.

This exemplary ground-breaking 100% ‘green’ television channel with its Ethical Charter will appeal to large audiences.

Learn more by visiting: 3ec-tv.com

