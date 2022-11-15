3d-sensor-market-trends-forecast-and-industry-analysis-to-2030

Global 3D Sensor Market

3D Sensor Market size is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR through 2026, driven by rising consumer demand for electrical goods like smartphones and digital cameras. The addition of new technical features to these goods, such facial recognition and gesture control, is expected to increase demand for 3D sensors in the upcoming years. These characteristics necessitate a 360-degree picture of the environment in order to produce reliable findings, which increases the demand for 3D sensors. These sensors can measure an object’s three dimensions using reflected light to create a 3D image. This reflected light allows for a calculation of the object’s estimated proper placement, enhancing their integration with cameras and mobile devices.

The market for 3D sensors will profit from the growing use of 3D sensors in gaming devices that provide users a virtual reality experience. Consumer desire for gaming consoles that offer a virtual reality platform, improving the game experience, is rising. In 2016, the PlayStation VR, a virtual reality gaming console, was released. It included infrared projectors and 3D sensing cameras to create a 3D representation of the player on the gaming screen. The concept of introducing virtual reality created a new category of gaming platforms, giving gaming businesses the opportunity to meet the industry’s strong demand.

Global 3D Sensor Market: Major Players

SoftKinetic (Sony)

Occipital

IFM Electronic

Infineon Technologies

LMI Technologies

Pmdtechnologies

PrimeSense

Cognex

Omnivision Technologies

Global 3D Sensor Market: Types

Image Sensor

CMOS 3D Image Sensor

3D Electro-Optical Image Sensors

3D Time of Flight Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

Others

Global 3D Sensor Market: Applications

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial Robotics

Entertainment

Automotive

Surveillance & Security

Others

Global 3D Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global 3D Sensor market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

